Qure4u Expands National Footprint as Digital Health Demand Moves Beyond Telehealth

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health solutions, announces the addition of three new clients as demand for digital patient engagement solutions continues to gain momentum. Healthcare organizations across the U.S. are looking to build upon the success they experienced using telehealth to engage patients remotely throughout the pandemic. Many providers are now working to bring additional components into an overall digital health strategy that extends digital engagement beyond virtual visits. Digital health tools such as drive-up check-in, digital patient intake, and remote patient monitoring are broadening the scope of patient access and engagement and improving the patient and provider experience in the process.

These healthcare organizations recently expanded their partnership with Qure4u, building upon their in initial telehealth implementations with additional digital solutions to empower patients:

Florida Community Health Centers (FCHC), a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and Level 3 Patient Centered Medical Home operating 14 locations serving patients in six counties, implemented digital check-in, drive-up, and remote patient monitoring services.

Integrated Medical Services (IMS), a physician-led, Phoenix-area, multi-specialty group, similarly equipped its 70 providers with Qure4u solutions for full digital patient check-in.

Melissa Memorial Hospital (MMH), a Colorado-based critical access facility, is using Qure4u digital check-in and patient interface tools to enhance patient engagement between office visits.

Growing interest in Qure4u's digital health solutions reflects the healthcare industry's embrace of the kind of digital-first engagement that consumers have come to expect. Qure4u has experienced a growth rate of 250% per year over the past three years as healthcare organizations seek to drive efficiency and differentiate themselves with convenient, self-service tools that empower patients and streamline clinical workflows. Over 15 million digital check-in tasks were completed on the Qure4u platform in the past year, saving customers an average of 1,000 hours per provider per year.

"Two days ago, we went live with Qure4u's electronic registration process," said IMS Director of Quality Yesenia Gurka, RN. "I was extremely pleased. The support we received from everyone at Qure4u was excellent. From our original implementation conversations, through the workout phases of the project, including the training and coordination and the in-person support on the day of go-live. Staff felt supported and appreciated the convenience this new process brought to them and our patients."

"Trust in virtual care has been validated," said Qure4u Founder and CEO Monica Bolbjerg. "Forward-thinking providers are now laying the foundation for hybrid models that employ digital health tools to build patient loyalty, close engagement gaps between visits, and enhance clinical insight. We're honored to work with these innovators and others like them looking to enhance patient access and engagement through a broader digital health strategy."

About Qure4u

Qure4u's complete digital health platform, with contactless "digital front door" solutions, offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded ecosystem to support the entire patient journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. Qure4u was recently recognized as one of the MedikaLife Top 50 Most Impactful Tech Innovators for Digital Healthcare in 2021 and won the 2020 athenahealth Client Feedback Award. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com.

