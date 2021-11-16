Marshall Murphy to lead human resource management practice at Oaklins member firm Capital Alliance Corp.

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Murphy has been named managing director and practice leader for human resource management (HRM) at Oaklins Capital Alliance Corp., where he will advise clients on mergers & acquisitions and capital raises.

Marshall Murphy, Managing Director and HRM Practice Leader, Oaklins member firm Capital Alliance Corp.

The Dallas office of Oaklins International, Capital Alliance Corp. provides expert strategic consulting and M&A advice, with sought-after negotiating expertise in a wide range of industries, including human resources, technology, energy and construction & engineering.

Murphy most recently led all financial, accounting, treasury and corporate development functions for Atlanta-based Insight Global. The nation's third largest IT staffing company, Insight Global is known for temporary and permanent placements of IT, finance and other technology-related professionals.

Murphy also co-founded and raised seed capital for Wilson Gordon, a specialty finance company based in Dallas and Chicago that provides factoring and business advisory services.

"Marshall joins Capital Alliance at a time when M&A in the staffing and PEO industries is very active," said Brad Buttermore, managing partner and CFO of Capital Alliance Corp. "His years of experience in investment banking and his time at one of the nation's largest IT staffing firms will be invaluable, as we expand our services to HRM sellers and buyers."

Murphy has successfully led numerous private company sales in the HRM space, including a recent $3.1 billion sale of Insight Global. In his career Murphy has led merger & acquisition activity of more than $1 billion in company acquisitions and $400 billion in asset acquisitions at leading investment banks and private firms.

He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Washington and Lee University and an MBA in finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Oaklins Capital Alliance Corp. (www.cadallas.com)

Based in Dallas, Oaklins member firm Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions principally to founder-led companies. The company represents clients in selected markets, including human capital management, energy infrastructure and assets, information technology infrastructure, construction and engineering, and food production. Since its founding in 1976, the privately held firm has completed more than 230 transactions with an aggregate transaction value exceeding $3 billion. For three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member firm of Oaklins International, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world.

