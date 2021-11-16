ATTN CHARLESTON: Wendy's Gives Thanks to Community Heroes This Holiday Season with FREE Breakfast for a Year! Wendy's treats 400 of Charleston's finest with a better breakfast all year long

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Wendy’s Unveils Breakfast for a Year Giveaway Thanking Charleston Community Heroes

WHAT: Wendy's® is celebrating Charleston's hometown heroes who keep the community going throughout the year. Local area Wendy's restaurants are giving back to those who give to us by giving away "free breakfast for a year" to 400 Charleston heroes and a month-long Buck Biscuit deal for the rest of the community. Here's the scoop:

Thank You Community Heroes Breakfast Giveaway*: Local Wendy's restaurants are giving away "FREE Breakfast for a Year" to community heroes in the Charleston area as part of Thank You Thursdays this holiday season. Hosted across fan-favorite radio stations, Wendy's is awarding 400 FREE breakfast for a year to those who have made a positive impact within our community, nominated by radio listeners. Winners will enjoy a year of Wendy's delicious breakfast combos to include a breakfast sandwich, seasoned potatoes and coffee.

$1 Biscuit Sandwiches**: Now through the end of November, hometown heroes, and Charleston locals alike can snag Wendy's Now through the end of November, hometown heroes, andlocals alike can snag Wendy's Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit or Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just a dollar each. Simply order in-restaurant, via drive-thru or via mobile order to secure this craveable deal.

WHO, WHEN & WHERE:

From military personnel, educators and postal workers to care givers and coaches, anyone who has made a positive impact in the Charleston community can be nominated for the Thank You Community Heroes "Breakfast for a Year Giveaway." To take advantage, tune into local radio stations or check your station's websites until December 9.

Anyone can also head to their local Wendy's for a delicious Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit or Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just a buck from now through the end of November.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Free Breakfast for a year consists of 52 Free Small Breakfast Combo Meals.

**Limited time only. U.S. price and participation may vary. Not valid in combo. Limit five qualifying items per transaction. Excludes Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Third-party delivery prices may vary. Check your local Wendy's for breakfast hours.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Wendy’s Unveils Breakfast for a Year Giveaway Thanking Charleston Community Heroes

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company