Globant acquires Navint, a North America based premier lead-to-revenue transformation company

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Navint, a leading Lead-to-Revenue Salesforce partner that helps organizations drive growth and operational efficiency.

Navint is focused on augmenting organizations' internal capabilities, with deep know-how working on business processes, tools and technologies across every stage of the company lifecycle: Sales, Service, Finance and Delivery. By incorporating Navint, Globant reinforces its commitment to expand its own Salesforce Studio and enable profound business transformations leveraging deep expertise within the full suite of Salesforce Revenue Cloud solutions. Combined with the majority stake acquisition of Walmeric in July, this announcement enriches Globant's role as an expert on lead-to-revenue services on a global scale.

"We found in Navint amazing skills with deep experience in multiple leading platforms. Navint collaborators impressed us with their native curiosity, collaboration, and grit. They share our passion and vision on how to transform organizations. We are extremely happy to have them onboard," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

Navint has 130 collaborators, including specialists in recurring revenue, monetization and business architecture design, who work with Fortune 1000 enterprises in several key industries, such as banking, wellness, entertainment, SaaS, and high-tech, among others. Headquartered in New York, the company operates across North America, in cities including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, and Pittsburgh, as well as in Europe with offices located in London and Dublin. Additionally, it operates a Lead-to-Revenue Technology Center of Excellence in Ahmedabad, India.

"Navint helps businesses reevaluate their go-to-market and monetization models, streamline lead-to-revenue operations, accelerate digital transformation initiatives and generate maximum ROI from their CRM, CPQ, CLM, Billing & ERP investments on the Salesforce platform. Globant is the ideal partner to augment our capabilities and reach, and we are thrilled to join this talented, cutting-edge team as we extend our combined operations across North America and Europe," said Jim Martindale, CEO of Navint. "Together we will bring the unmatched, end-to-end digital and cognitive transformations today's global brands need to best position their businesses for future success."

Fernando Matzkin, Globant's Chief Business Officer of North America, pointed out: "I'm very excited to partner with Jim, and the entire Navint team, in integrating their deep expertise in lead-to-revenue transformation and in the Salesforce platform to improve and expand Globant's own enterprise offerings and support our focus of helping our clients reinvent their businesses and operations. Their presence in North America will also be key to keep reinforcing our local footprint."

To learn more about Globant's Salesforce Studio, visit www.globant.com/studio/salesforce.

Completion of this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations related to the businesses of Globant and Navint may differ from their actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will", "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Globant and Navint and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability of the parties to complete the proposed acquisition; (2) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the acquisition are not satisfied in a timely manner or at all, (3) the risk that disruption from the transaction materially and adversely affects Navint's business and operations; (4) restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that impact Navint's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or other strategic transactions; (5) Globant's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition, (6) costs related to the proposed acquisition, (7) Globant's ability to successfully grow Navint's business; (8) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed acquisition; (9) the ability of Globant to retain and hire key Navint employees; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (11) the demand for Navint's services together with the possibility that Navint may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (12) other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors included in subsequent reports on Form 6-K. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

