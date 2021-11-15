The Aryn Drake-Lee You Don't See In The Gossip Pages

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryn Drake-Lee has had a messy past few years. Her very public and acrimonious divorce from a known Hollywood actor landed Aryn in the spotlight, slashed across the gossip pages. Which has been painstaking for her and her two children.

Rituals, Remedies & Alchemy Owner, Aryn Drake-Lee at her Healing Arts Studio, The Casbah in Mid-City, Los Angeles.

Her public divorce from a known Hollywood actor landed Aryn in the gossip pages which inspired her desire to create a safe-space wellness brand dedicated to resilience care.

In response to the negative interest that was forced upon her, Ms. Drake-Lee took great measures to create a safe haven for herself and her closest confidantes that relies solely on resilience care, a term coined by Drake-Lee, focused on tapping into our bodies' immense healing abilities through daily grounding rituals, mental and emotional wellness practices and any other alchemy that sustains one's resilience and health.

The result is her much anticipated wellness brand, the Black Female-Founded and Owned, Rituals, Remedies & Alchemy , which includes The Casbah, a Healing Arts Studio offering a full range of healing services and group classes including body, energy and breath work in a gorgeously appointed space at 4972 W. Pico Blvd. in Mid-City, a podcast of the same name featuring healing Practitioners, Guides and social justice warriors like Adrianne Maree Brown, and The Shoppe (coming in 2022). All can be found at http://rra.earth .

"For far too long, dominant culture has misguided us into overthinking and believing that we are the problem and that the answers we seek are outside of ourselves." Aryn shares, "It has interfered with our access to our intuition, our individuality, our bodies' immense knowledge and natural ability to regenerate and heal itself."

The brand is producing its first in-person open air event this week, The Full Moon Market on Thursday, November 18 from 6P - 9P offering an incredible roster of Black and Brown-Owned vendors, a live plant installation by Queen Boutique, bites by LA's premiere food truck, All Flavor, No Grease, Full Moon Meditations, Ceremonies and Rituals every hour and the healing practices like Ear Seeding, Tarot and Massage that are foundational to Aryn's brand and resilience care messaging.

All are welcome to join us at The Casbah, listen to the podcast, attend the Full Moon Market, and enjoy the transformational community that Ms. Drake-Lee has created. She is nothing short of a supernova, to say the least.

