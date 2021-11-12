StradVision Showcasing Latest Technology for Autonomous Vehicles at Automotive Tech Week 2021 Vision processing pioneer will be demonstrating newest software for ADAS systems and AVs on-site at Novi event, Nov. 16-17

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, a leader in computer vision technology for Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS systems, is demonstrating its latest technologies on-site Nov. 16-17 at Automotive Tech Week 2021, which will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.

The weeklong Automotive Tech Week 2021 explores the latest technology trends being embraced by leading players in the automotive world - including electrification and autonomy. New technologies for ADAS systems that StradVision will unveil and demonstrate at the event are:

Depth-map Solution: The latest feature implementing innovative Pseudo LiDAR technology, which replaces high-cost and high-performance LiDAR equipment. Offering the high precision of distance measurement to an object with only a mono-channel camera

Semantic Segmentation: A technology that classifies objects by analyzing the images acquired through the vehicle's camera on a pixel-by-pixel basis through deep learning technology

Multi-camera 360-degree perception: This technology uses up to 9 cameras, which is critical to implement autonomous driving features of L3 or above, such as Automated Valet Parking (AVP), and Enhanced Autopilot

"I look forward to our time at Automotive Tech Week 2021, and showcasing the innovative technologies StradVision is unveiling at the event," Sunny Lee, StradVision's Chief Operating Officer who is leading StradVision's team at the event said. "As we continue to ramp up our presence in Michigan, the heart of U.S. auto industry, events like this let us get our product in front of key industry leaders who are on board with our mission of using technology to achieve the safest possible experiences with ADAS systems and autonomous driving."

StradVision's SVNet is a lightweight software that allows vehicles to detect and identify objects accurately, such as other vehicles, lanes, pedestrians, animals, free space, traffic signs, and lights, even in harsh weather conditions or poor lighting.

SVNet's software relies on deep learning-based perception algorithms, which compared with its competitors is more compact and requires dramatically less memory and electricity to run. SVNet supports more than 14 hardware platforms and can also be customized and optimized for any other hardware system thanks to StradVision's patented and cutting-edge Deep Neural Network-enabled technology.

SVNet is currently used in mass production models of ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles that support driving automation levels 2 to 4 and is being deployed in over 50 vehicle models from 13 OEMs worldwide.

The full Automotive Tech Week 2021 event runs online from Nov. 15-19, and in-person hours will be on-site in Novi from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. StradVision will be located at Booth #743 at the event both days.

About StradVision Inc.

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's SVNet is being deployed on 50+ vehicle models in partnership with 13 OEMs and powers ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles worldwide and is serviced by over 200 employees in Seoul, Detroit, San Jose, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Munich. The company received the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category). In addition, StradVision's software is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 international standard.

