IONETIX Announces FDA approval for N-13 Ammonia manufacturing in the Philadelphia area

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IONETIX, a leading cyclotron technology and isotope manufacturing company, is pleased to announce the FDA approval for N-13 Ammonia manufacturing at Adler Institute for Advanced Imaging in Jenkintown PA. Adler Imaging has been the leading independent PET/CT facility serving the greater Philadelphia area for nearly twenty years, priding themselves on bringing cutting edge diagnostics to the community. Adler Imaging will be using the N-13 Ammonia manufactured by IONETIX to perform Cardiac PET imaging. Cardiac PET is used to diagnose, and risk stratify patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). The superior image quality of N-13 Ammonia and ability to perform quantitative analysis is why it is considered the "gold standard" of non-invasive cardiac imaging for the detection and evaluation of CAD.

"We're very pleased with the FDA approval and excited to begin our production of N-13 Ammonia at Adler Imaging. They are an outstanding partner for us and truly pride themselves on bringing exceptional diagnostic imaging to those they serve," said Kevin Cameron, CEO of IONETIX. "Adler Imaging is our 5th site approved by the FDA, and several more sites are underway. We are passionate at IONETIX about bringing our unique solution for N-13 Ammonia as a service to hospitals and outpatient office settings across the United States."

