Ardelyx to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

FREMONT, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiorenal diseases, today announced that Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, which is taking place virtually and in-person on November 16 – 19, 2021. The fireside chat will be available to all registered participants on-demand between 3:00 a.m. ET on November 18, 2021 and 12:00 p.m. ET on November 19, 2021.

To access the webcast of Ardelyx's presentation please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at https://ir.ardelyx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is developing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, tenapanor has already received FDA approval for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) under the tradename IBSRELA®. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China, and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

