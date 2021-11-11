2021 Centre Film Festival Awards Keegan-Michael Key, Madeline Anderson, 31 Films And Filmmakers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistic director Pearl Gluck of the 3rd annual Centre Film Festival announced the winners last night at a moving awards ceremony in the 104-year-old Rowland Theatre, Philipsburg, PA.
Watch the live streamed awards ceremony here: facebook.com/centrefilm
After more than 80+ films screened online and in-person at the 2021 festival, more than 20 Q&A panels and filmmaker talkbacks, and live events including visits by Patrick Fabian, Joshua Leonard, and Michael Craven, were held online and throughout Central PA for one week, the 2021 awards go to…
Keegan-Michael Key | The Chandler Living Legacy Award (presented remotely by Penn State Coach James Franklin)
Madeline Anderson | The Lifetime Achievement Award
Awards selected by our Jury include:
SURGE | Best Narrative Feature
BEANS | Juror's Choice Narrative Feature
WE BURN LIKE THIS | Gratitude Award Narrative Feature
Sabrina Doyle LORELEI | Best Director Narrative Feature
Ben Wishshaw SURGE | Best Acting Narrative Feature
Jena Malone LORELEI | Best Acting Narrative Feature
SURGE | Best Cinematography Narrative Feature
TOTO | Best Narrative Short
MEATS | Juror's Choice Narrative Short
AMERICANIZED | Gratitude Award Narrative Short
Zinnini Elkington SKIFTING | Best Director Narrative Short
Rosa Forlano TOTO | Best Acting Narrative Short
SKIFTING | Best Cinematography Narrative Short
TEN LEAVES DILATED | Best Experimental
JOYCHILD | Juror's Choice Experimental
THE ANTS AND THE GRASSHOPPER | Best Documentary Feature
LA MADRINA: THE SAVAGE LIFE OF LORINE PADILLA | Juror's Choice Documentary Feature
SINCE I BEEN GONE | Gratitude Award Documentary Feature
Erika Cohen BELLY OF THE BEAST | Best Director Documentary Feature
THE LAST OUT | Best Cinematography Documentary Feature
HUNTSVILLE STATION | Best Documentary Short
SAY HIS NAME | Juror's Choice Documentary Short
ABORTION HOTLINE, THIS IS LISA | Gratitude Award Documentary Short
Chris Filippone HUNTSVILLE STATION | Best Director Documentary Short
UPROAR | Best Cinematography Documentary Short
ABORTION HOTLINE, THIS IS LISA | Best Made in PA Documentary Short
HOME FROM SCHOOL: THE CHILDREN OF CARLISLE | Best Made in PA Documentary Feature
Audience Awards include:
THE AUTOMAT | Audience Award for Best Feature Documentary
LORELEI | Audience Award for Best Feature Narrative
AMERICANIZED | Audience Award for Best Short Narrative
AGUILAS | Audience Award for Best Short Documentary
The festival would like to thank its sponsors, the supportive community, and the audience. We are looking forward to the 2022 season! See you at the movies!
#centrefilmfestival
View original content:
SOURCE Centre Film Festival