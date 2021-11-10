Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at November 2021 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that Vanda management will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in November 2021:

The Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 15, 2021. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Jefferies 2021 London Healthcare Conference on November 18-19, 2021. An on-demand fireside chat will be available beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The corporate presentation and fireside chat for the Stifel and Jefferies conferences, respectively, may be accessed on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the links under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference websites at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. Links to the archived conferences will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

