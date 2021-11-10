Ring In The Holiday Season With LG's Black Friday Appliance Deals

Get Up to 10 Percent Back and More When Purchasing Home Appliance Bundles

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Black Friday promotions are back with big savings on top-rated home appliances just in time to ring in the holiday season. LG Electronics USA is offering incredible deals on appliance packages from the kitchen to the laundry room.

LG's Black Friday Appliance Deals

Consumers now have the chance to save big this holiday season and upgrade their homes with the latest innovative appliances from LG. Shoppers can get a digital or physical Visa® Prepaid Card1 from participating retailers in the amount of five percent or 10 percent of the pre-tax purchase price when they bundle eligible LG kitchen, laundry, floor care, air care and LG Styler® products in a single purchase from a participating retailer 11/3/21 through 12/1/21.

To dial up the holiday savings, shoppers who bundle three eligible appliances can save an additional five percent, and shoppers who bundle four or more eligible products can save an additional 10 percent.2 Plus, consumers who purchase an LG Styler as part of a three-piece or more appliance package will qualify for a bonus rebate of up to $400.

LG is offering added savings on the LG STUDIO line. From now until December 31, shoppers who purchase four or more LG STUDIO appliances can qualify for a rebate of up to $1,000.3

Get Ready for Holiday Entertaining with Savings on LG Kitchen Appliances

Shoppers can prepare for the holiday cooking and entertaining season by upgrading their kitchens with LG's innovative, smart kitchen appliances, including ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators, dishwashers and more.

LG InstaView® refrigerators with Craft Ice™ are the perfect solution for maximizing capacity and entertaining in style. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite – like the largest capacity French Door refrigerator on the market (LRMVS3006D; LRMVS3006S). Take your holiday cooking up a notch with LG's InstaView Slide-In Range and enjoy features like LG ProBake Convection and Air Fry. For those looking for next-level cleaning, LG QuadWash™ dishwashers are certified to sanitize4 and clean from every angle.

Save on America's Top-Rated Washers and Dryers

Consumers can bring home unbeatable savings on ENERGY STAR® certified LG washers including top-load and front-load models with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features, and steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to eliminate virtually allergens.

Save time with TurboWash front-load washers that deliver a complete clean, even for big loads in under 30 minutes. 5

WKEX200HBA), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single-unit design. Revolutionize your laundry game with LG's new vertical laundry solution, LG WashTower (), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single-unit design.

For more details and to shop all of LG's 2021 Black Friday savings, visit https://appliances.lg-promos.com/abs1121/en-US.

1Visa prepaid card issued by The Bancorp Bank®, N.A., Member FDIC. Terms and expiration apply - click here for details. 2 5% will apply to the total invoice price of 3 eligible LG Kitchen, Laundry, Floor Care, Air Care and LG Styler® products before taxes. 10% will apply to the total invoice price of 4 or more eligible LG Kitchen, Laundry, Floor Care, Air Care and LG Styler® products before taxes. Qualifying categories include: Refrigerator, Range, Wall Oven, Over-the-Range Microwave Oven (OTR), Cooktop, Hood Vent, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, LG SideKick™, Floor Care, Air Care and LG Styler®. WashTower™ products (Washer + Dryer) will count as two (2) qualifying units towards a bundle. Maximum number of products of the same category allowed to qualify for rebate is one (1). 3 Consumers must purchase, on a single receipt, four (4) or more additional LG STUDIO branded appliance products in order to qualify for the rebate of $1,000. WashTower™ products (Washer + Dryer) will count as two (2) qualifying units towards a bundle. Maximum number of products of the same category allowed to qualify for rebate is one (1). For purchases made at Lowe's Home Improvement Center, go to https://www.lowes.com/l/rebate-center.html to take advantage of this or similar offer. Lowe's may issue a Mastercard prepaid card in lieu of a Visa prepaid card. 4 LG TrueSteam Dishwashers certified by the National Sanitization Foundation achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle. 5 Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

