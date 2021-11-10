Horse Power Brands Promotes Tony Hulbert to CEO

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horse Power Brands, an owner and operator of a fast-growing portfolio of service-based franchise brands, announced today it has promoted Tony Hulbert to Chief Executive Officer.

Hulbert, who previously served as the company's Chief Financial Officer, as well as CFO of Mighty Dog Roofing, a Horse Power Brands portfolio franchise, will work closely with Horse Power Brands Chairman/Founding Partner Josh Skolnick and Chief Development Officer/Co-Founder Zach Beutler to carry out their collective vision for the organization.

Over the past two years, the services industry has seen exponential growth. Longtime business partners and serial entrepreneurs Skolnick and Beutler – both of whom have built and grown successful franchises of their own – saw this as an opportune time to form Horse Power Brands. They launched the company in 2020 with a goal to acquire growth potential emerging service brands, sell franchises responsibly and open them with the tools to ensure franchisees' growth and longevity.

With the naming of Hulbert as CEO, Skolnick and Beutler will focus their energies on growth initiatives and big-picture innovation for the company, while Hulbert will oversee execution and implementation at all levels.

"Josh and I are the visionaries – chasing every opportunity we see to help push the franchise systems forward," Beutler said. "We recognize we need an integrator personality to be the glue of the company. We are the visionaries that keep innovating – the integrators keep us efficient and running smoothly. Tony is the integrator for the Horse Power Brands entity and organization, while the brand presidents will be integrators for their particular brands involved in the trenches day-to-day."

Anchored with years of experience and leadership in franchising, Hulbert will concentrate his energies on Horse Power Brands' most powerful assets – its franchisees, home office team members and vendor partners.

"My top priorities will be on the franchisee candidates that Horse Power Brands is selecting, the people we are hiring and developing, the processes we have in place to ensure continued success for our franchisees, and the relationships we are forming with our suppliers," Hulbert said. "Measuring results, creating action and executing will remain as it was in my CFO role. My goal is that those within our organization see me as a leader that works for them - not the other way around."

After awarding over 150 franchise territories in the first eight months of development for Mighty Dog Roofing, Horse Power Brands recently announced the acquisition of Blingle!, a premier holiday lighting installer franchise. The Blingle! franchise opportunity will launch in Q4 2021, with a goal to award a minimum of 125 territories in its first year. Additional service brand franchise acquisitions are in the works, to be announced before the end of the year.

Hulbert has an empathetic perspective on franchisee support, having been a multi-unit franchise owner himself alongside Horse Power Brands co-founder Beutler. The two worked together as a multi-unit franchisee of a retail franchise with over 60 locations in 17 states and have a strong appreciation for the respective talents that each brings to the table. In addition, Hubert holds tremendous respect for Skolnick, stating, "Josh is unlike any entrepreneur I have met to date. He has a high level of aptitude in the home services industry, franchising, and branding. Both he and Zach have a clear vision for Horse Power Brands and I'm excited to work alongside them."

Hulbert will help the leadership team to continue to build a network of diverse entrepreneurs through home services across North America, focusing on the delivery of world-class customer service and experiences. Hulbert will also help to hire brand Presidents for each Horse Power Brand portfolio company, who will in turn hire and develop individual teams to ensure that there is no shortage of support, guidance and direction for all franchisees.

"Between Zach and myself, Tony and our brand presidents, we have a solid foundation of leadership to keep Horse Power Brands and our portfolio companies relevant, strong and poised for growth," Skolnick said.

Horsepower Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform that focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on Horse Power Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrands.com/.

