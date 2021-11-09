East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary October 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of October 31, 2021 of $187.4 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)





By Product Type:

October 31, 2021 (1)


September 30, 2021

Open-End Funds

$

79,875



$

73,044


Closed-End Funds

12,177



11,721


Exchange Traded Funds

1,383



1,321


Retail Separate Accounts

43,308



41,528


Institutional Accounts

46,935



45,882


Structured Products

3,711



3,809


Total

$

187,389



$

177,305







(1)


Includes $5.1 billion of assets under management related to the October 1, 2021 acquisition of Westchester Capital Management.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Virtus ETF Solutions, and Westchester Capital Management.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)...
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-october-31-2021-assets-under-management-301420259.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.