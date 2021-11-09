The ability to create vast amounts of high-quality, labeled human images will enable more capable AI models needed to power the next generation of computer vision and metaverse applications.

Synthesis AI Launches HumanAPI to Create Millions of Photorealistic Digital Humans, On-Demand The ability to create vast amounts of high-quality, labeled human images will enable more capable AI models needed to power the next generation of computer vision and metaverse applications.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesis AI , a pioneer in synthetic data technologies, today released HumanAPI , a significant expansion of the company's synthetic data capabilities enabling the programmatic generation of millions of unique, high-quality 3D digital humans. This announcement comes months after the launch of the FaceAPI synthetic data-as-a-service product , which has delivered over 10M labeled facial images for leading smartphone, teleconferencing, automobile, and technology companies. HumanAPI is the next step in the company's journey to support advanced computer vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

Synthesis AI, a San Francisco-based technology company, is pioneering the use of synthetic data to build more capable computer vision models. Through a proprietary combination of generative neural network and cinematic CGI pipelines, Synthesis’ platform can programmatically create vast amounts of perfectly-labeled image data at orders of magnitude increased speed and reduced cost compared to current approaches. (PRNewsfoto/Synthesis AI)

"The ability to obtain accurate 3D labeled human data on-demand will fundamentally change the development of more sophisticated human AI models," said Andrew Rabinovich, PhD and Headroom co-founder and CTO and former Head of AI for Magic Leap. "This is an important development in expanding the use of synthetic data across multiple use-cases and into new emerging technologies."

"HumanAPI is a natural evolution in our synthetic data roadmap. Now it is possible to produce photoreal 3D digital humans on-demand with programmatic control of facial appearance, body type, clothing, pose, and actions at an unprecedented scale. This functionality unlocks the ability to build new models for our existing smartphone, teleconferencing, and automobile customers," said Yashar Behzadi, CEO and founder of Synthesis AI. "HumanAPI also enables all kinds of new opportunities for our customers, including smart AI assistants, virtual fitness coaches, and of course, the world of metaverse applications."

By creating a digital double of the real world, the metaverse will enable new applications ranging from reimagined social networks, entertainment experiences, teleconferencing, gaming, and more. Computer vision AI will be fundamental to how the real world is captured and recreated with high-fidelity in the digital realm. Photorealistic, expressive, and behaviorally accurate humans will be an essential component of the metaverse. HumanAPI will be the first product to enable companies to create vast amounts of perfectly labeled whole-body data on-demand to build more capable AI models including pose estimation, emotion recognition, activity and behavior characterization, facial reconstruction, and more.

The HumanAPI furthers Synthesis AI's mission to create a new synthetic data paradigm to power the future of computer vision. A recent report commissioned by Synthesis AI and Vanson Bourne found that 89 percent of tech executives see synthetic data as a key to transforming their industry. In fact, 59 percent of industry leaders believe that their industry will utilize synthetic data in five years, either independently or in combination with 'real-world' data.

HumanAPI is available immediately. For more information, please visit XX.

About Synthesis AI

Synthesis AI, a San Francisco-based technology company, is pioneering the use of synthetic data to build more capable computer vision models. Through a proprietary combination of generative neural networks and cinematic CGI pipelines, Synthesis' platform can programmatically create vast amounts of perfectly-labeled image data at orders of magnitude increased speed and reduced cost compared to current approaches.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synthesis AI