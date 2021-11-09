ScanWatch, which received FDA clearance for atrial fibrillation detection through ECG and measuring SpO2 levels from the wrist, becomes available in the United States

ScanWatch - The Most Advanced Hybrid Smartwatch from Withings Becomes Commercially Available Across America

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Withings, pioneers of the connected health revolution, begins U.S. sales of ScanWatch, its award-winning and most advanced health wearable to date.

FDA cleared to both record ECG and SpO2 measurements, the Withings ScanWatch is now available in the United States

Available from Withings.com, Amazon, and Best Buy Stores, from November 9, its state-of-the-art technology has the potential to help users lead healthier lives with the ability to monitor heart rate, atrial fibrillation through ECG, blood oxygen levels through SpO2, sleep, and physical activity.

ScanWatch has been FDA cleared to both record ECG and SpO2 measurements. Developed with cardiologists and sleep experts, ScanWatch has been validated in two clinical studies and is designed with a stainless-steel case and durable sapphire glass watch face that combines both analog hands as well as a large digital display. Priced at $279 (38mm) and $299 (42 mm), it comes in a choice of black or white faces and a host of medical monitoring and health tracking capacities.

These include:

Clinically validated detection of atrial fibrillation by ECG

Heart Rate scan every 10 minutes using a PPG sensor

Clinically validated SpO2

Automatic activity tracking (walking, running, swimming, distance, and calories burned)

Training mode with up to 30 activities (measurement of distance, pace, and altitude)

Fitness level assessment with VO2 Max

Sleep monitoring (length, quality, sleep phases)

Smart smartphone notifications

Altimeter records floors traveled

Water resistant up to 5 ATM

Up to 30 days battery life

"ScanWatch received three CES Innovation Awards when it was announced and we are now thrilled to bring it to the United States following FDA clearance" said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings. "At Withings our core mission is to create beautiful devices people choose to use and wear every day so the medical and wellness data they provide can make meaningful impacts on their lives. ScanWatch has been clinically validated to detect AFib. It is our most ambitious watch to date and has the potential to help millions of people track medical and wellness data."

About Withings

Established in 2008, Withings, is a world leader in connected health technology. Its team of engineers, data scientists, and healthcare professionals have enthused every day, elegant lifestyle objects with medical and wellness capabilities to efficiently track health vitals. Its range of in-home devices can monitor more than 20 health and wellness parameters and are used daily by millions of people worldwide. Its portfolio of devices that includes connected scales, hybrid watches, smart thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and sleep trackers empower individuals to take back control of their health and track medical and wellness data.

