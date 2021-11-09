DLA Piper advises Lionheart III Corp in upsized US$125 million IPO

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Lionheart III Corp in its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.

Nomura Securities International, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering, and Northland Securities, Inc. and Drexel Hamilton, LLC are each acting as co-managers of the offering.

"We were pleased to advise Lionheart Corp III on its IPO, utilizing our extensive SPAC and capital markets experience to facilitate a smooth transaction for our client," said Stephen Alicanti, who led the DLA Piper deal team along with partner Steven Pidgeon.

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

