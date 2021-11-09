Christian Päschel has been appointed the new CEO of Varroc Lighting Systems

NOVÝ JIČÍN, Czech Republic, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varroc Lighting Systems, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of external lighting systems and electronic control units for the automotive industry, announces changes in its senior management. Christian Päschel will become the new CEO as of November 1, 2021. He is replacing Stephane Vedie, who left the company in September.

Christian Päschel joins Varroc Lighting Systems from HELLA, where he was previously a member of the Executive Board and Head of Sales in the Automotive Lighting Division. Christian has over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, particularly in the lighting and electronics sector, where he has held senior management positions with a focus on strategic development and sales.

"We selected Christian as a long-time manager with extensive industry experience to help us successfully grow Varroc Lighting Systems. In addition, to help us overcome the adverse period that the entire automotive industry is currently experiencing due to the global shortage of semiconductors and other manufacturing components. I wish Christian great success and look forward to our future collaboration," said Tarang Jain, Managing Director and owner of Varroc Group.

The new CEO Christian Päschel says of his new role: "I am very pleased to have the confidence of the Group management and the opportunity to lead Varroc Lighting Systems. The whole automotive segment is facing a very challenging period and we need to focus on making sure that our company is well prepared for the challenges ahead. In my new role, I would like to focus, in particular, on process optimization, digitalization and investments that will enable us to respond flexibly to customer needs and to strengthen our position in lighting and electronics in line with current trends within the automotive industry."

Varroc Lighting Systems is a premier developer and manufacturer of external lighting systems and vehicle control electronics for the automotive and two-wheeler industries. Focused on safety, mobility, and style, Varroc Lighting Systems brings leading-edge technology to the mainstream automotive market with high-quality and cost-competitive solutions. The company has more than 9,000 employees worldwide with operations in in 17 countries and capabilities on every continent where vehicles are produced. Varroc Lighting Systems is a key member of the Varroc Group family of automotive components businesses.

