Triumph Group Awarded Ten Year Contract With Rolls-Royce

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that Rolls-Royce awarded a 10-year contract extension to its Triumph Geared Solutions operating company. Under the new contract, Triumph will manufacture, assemble, and test complex gear boxes and loose gears on a wide variety of programs to support Rolls-Royce's portfolio of engines on fixed wing and rotary platforms, spanning commercial and military applications.

With this award, Triumph's facilities in Park City, Utah and Macomb, Michigan will support multiple legacy and growth Rolls-Royce product lines. Both Triumph locations have been a service provider to Rolls-Royce for over 25 years, on mature and new engines.

"Triumph has maintained a strong relationship with Rolls-Royce over the years and we are excited to continue our support with geared products over the next decade," said Bill Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Systems and Support. "We are proud of the confidence Rolls-Royce has in Triumph and expect our long-term partnership to pave the way for mutual success."

Triumph Geared Solutions, the largest independent aerospace gear and gear box provider, supplies complex geared solutions including design, development, manufacture and support of complete transmission and gearbox assemblies as well as complex gears and housings.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

