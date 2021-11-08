Moovaz Expands Beyond Relocation Services to Ecosystem for Human Mobility

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovaz has evolved its business from an international relocation services company into an all-in-one ecosystem platform for globally-minded, mobile citizens. The company's move comes after it announced its global expansion and Series A closing in 2020.

As international borders reopen and remote work becomes the norm, the concept of the global citizen is fast becoming a reality for millions. The globalized world economy and rapid technological advances have given rise to the self-initiated expatriate, who plan and secure their overseas employment themselves. These consumers demand more transparent self-managed platforms and services like Grab, Uber and Airbnb. However, the relocation industry remains largely fragmented, leaving industry players struggling to differentiate themselves and consumers struggling to keep up.

Moovaz's trailblazing solution - a comprehensive platform for all things relocation, expat life and community.

Moovaz eliminates stressful relocations for expats

For expats, Moovaz's easy-to-use platform provides a seamless end-to-end relocation experience - from discovering providers, requesting quotations, communicating with suppliers and consultants, paying, and tracking the actual move.

Moovaz's platform also provides services and access to communities for a stress-free move. It features pre-departure services such as visa application, shipping, home search and pet relocation, as well as other settling-in services including car rental, short-term accommodation, bank account set-up, insurance, telco set-up and more. Credibility and trust are key for relocators and Moovaz provides this via transparent ratings and reviews.

A popular feature of the Moovaz Platform is its Move-Planner dashboard and ReloBuddy, a consultative service that offers a human touchpoint during the stressful relocation journey.

Moovaz provides untapped opportunities for partners

For partners, Moovaz's new full-stack solution can be implemented with zero to minimal investment. This solution allows providers to increase brand awareness, sales conversions, customer satisfaction, and the lifetime value of each secured customer.

"Even with technological advances, relocating individuals and families remain complex. COVID-19 has made the process more challenging, and relocation specialists need novel business and technology solutions more than ever. Recognizing this, we have expanded Moovaz into a collaborative ecosystem for relocation service partners, to help enhance their businesses and better serve evolving business circumstances and clients' needs." says Lee Junxian, Co-Founder and CEO of Moovaz.

With this strategic move, Moovaz has achieved a notable 80% growth over the past year, with ecosystem partnership numbers burgeoning steadily.

Relocation Service Partners' revenue surged by partnering with Moovaz

One such partner is CM Relocation, a popular international mover based in Singapore. After partnering with Moovaz in early 2021, CM Relocation leveraged Moovaz's ecosystem to generate new revenue streams and reach parallel customer segments they could not connect with before.

"Relocation is a unique journey for everyone, and there are multiple checkboxes to tick, besides packing and shipping personal items. Partnering with Moovaz was a pre-emptive and opportune investment we made because of the transitory nature of our industry and the pandemic. Before Moovaz, we could only introduce clients manually to other providers. Now, our clients have the convenience and transparency to manage and complete their tasks via our white-labelled platform. Customers are satisfied, and we have grown our business a few folds despite the pandemic. It's certainly win-win-win," said Arvin Mansukhani, General Manager at CM Relocation.

CM Relocation is just one of many success stories. Moovaz has also partnered companies like ANZ Migrate in Australia, Carry My Pet in India and Baggage Hub in the United Kingdom to maximize their reach and offer more value-added services to customers.

James Hall, Director at ANZ Migrate said: "Moovaz's ingenious solution gives our clients the freedom to mix-and-match the various services associated with their relocation needs - all under one roof. The best part is that the delivery of these services can be placed in order and accordance with our client's individual moving schedule and needs. The workflow with Moovaz is seamless and efficient. From onboarding and setting up of the platform, to introducing clients into the platform, all the way to checkout with their purchased services."

With more than 10,000 partners and services spanning across over 50 countries and 200 cities, Moovaz is primed to help build the relocation industry of tomorrow. Moovaz is actively looking to partner with all international relocation service providers worldwide, big and small, to "move" into the future together.

About Moovaz

Moovaz is an all-encompassing relocation ecosystem for globalised mobile citizens. Its all-in-one digital platform is revolutionising international communities and the global relocation industry by enabling a seamless and truly moving experience for everyone. Using smart technology and a global network of certified partners, Moovaz offers customers an unprecedented level of transparency and open access to mobility services worldwide. With our dedicated team, Moovaz is committed to delivering excellence and convenience, first time, every time.

For more information, please visit https://www.moovaz.com/about-us/

