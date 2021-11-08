McWhinney Inks Loveland Deal With Bobo's

LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McWhinney, Colorado-based real estate investor and developer with expertise in commercial, mixed-use, hospitality, multifamily and residential assets and master developer of Centerra in Loveland, announced that Bobo's has signed a lease for the entirety of Building 7, a 123,000 square foot industrial facility located within Centerra.

Centerra

Bobo's, a Colorado-based wholesome snack brand, will consolidate three Bobo's locations - the Boulder bakery operation, the Loveland Bakery and the Loveland warehouse - into one single facility. Along with its manufacturing space, Bobo's will grow its employee base providing new job creation with additional roles supporting the local community. Its corporate headquarters will remain in Boulder where the company began in 2003.

"We're thrilled that Bobo's selected Centerra to expand its manufacturing and distribution operations," stated Clyde Wood, Vice President of Commercial Development at McWhinney. "Northern Colorado is one of the fastest growing areas in the state, and we've been intentional in developing industrial, warehouse and distribution offerings to support companies' expansion needs and drive economic growth in our region. Bobo's is a tremendous addition to the Loveland community, and we look forward to seeing their continued success as they expand nationally."

Conveniently located off the Interstate 25 and Crossroads Blvd. exit in Loveland, Centerra Industrial has become a magnet for industrial, warehouse, manufacturing and distribution companies looking to expand their operations along the Colorado Front Range. Bobo's future Centerra location will provide easy access to community amenities including a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, miles of recreation trails and open space, in addition to growing residential options.

"We are excited Bobo's Oat Bars has decided to expand their manufacturing and distribution operations in Loveland. They are a true leader in the healthy food manufacturing sector in Colorado and the U.S. Their long-term partnership with the City of Loveland is a commitment that will lead to a great deal of positive economic and social benefits to the community," stated Jack Hill, Business Development Specialist with the City of Loveland.

The new Centerra industrial building located at 4501 Viking Way adjacent to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport will be completed in December. Bobo's will then immediately begin build out of their tenant improvements with a plan to begin operations in summer 2022. Centerra's growing industrial district consists of 660,000 cumulative square feet today, and McWhinney has plans to break ground on its next industrial building – the largest to date, just west of Bobo's – in summer 2022.

"The level of demand we are seeing for industrial space is unprecedented, and there are no signs of it slowing down," said Mike Eyer of CBRE, who, along with Julius Tabert, represented McWhinney in the transaction. "As the country emerges from the pandemic, we expect more large industrial transactions and believe that Centerra Industrial is uniquely positioned to take advantage of it. Bobo's is another example of companies finding great value in northern Colorado, and they will be a great addition to the tenant mix."

Chris Boston and Kegan McNutt with Gibbons-White, Inc. represented Bobos in the lease transaction. "Bobo's looked at several different facilities but appreciated the energy, experience and feeling of partnership with the McWhinney team, which made the Centerra development the place to be," said Chris.

This lease marks the largest industrial deal in the region by square footage since the 2019.

About McWhinney

McWhinney is passionate about creating great places and providing awe-inspiring experiences. Since 1991, McWhinney has planned and developed more than 6,000 acres of innovative and sustainable master-planned communities and more than 12 million square feet of vertical commercial and mixed-use properties throughout the Rocky Mountain region and the West Coast. Over the years, McWhinney has been recognized for significant real estate development contributions, including being named Colorado's "Developer of the Year" by the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP), multi-winner of the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) Global Awards for Excellence, The Denver Business Journal (DBJ) Real Estate Champions – Catalyst Award for Denver Union Station and the Development Deal of the Year for Denver Union Station by NAIOP. McWhinney has been ranked 11 and 13 on the list of the Best Small and Medium-Sized Companies to work for in America.

About Centerra

Centerra, an award–winning 3,000–acre master–planned community located in Loveland at the heart of Northern Colorado, is a McWhinney development that was built on the belief that nature provides the perfect balance to urban planning. As a community designed to enhance all aspects of life, Centerra integrates neighborhoods with recreation, art, shopping and dining, business opportunities and medical services. Centerra and its businesses offer more than 8,000 part-time and full-time jobs. This unique community is home to Northern Colorado's first lifestyle center, The Promenade Shops at Centerra; UCHealth–Medical Center of The Rockies, a state–of–the–art 187 bed LEED gold–certified regional hospital; and The Marketplace at Centerra, one of Northern Colorado's largest contiguous shopping centers. Centerra is also home to High Plains Environmental Center, which manages 483 acres of wetlands, open space and reservoirs within Centerra, and Chapungu Sculpture Park, a 26-acre park with more than 80 stone sculptures throughout. In 2018, Centerra became the first certified National Wildlife Federation (NWF) Community Wildlife Habitat in Colorado. Named Development of the Year by the National Association of Industrial & Office Properties' (NAIOP) Colorado Chapter, Centerra embodies McWhinney's purpose of creating great places and fabled experiences for people. For additional information, visit www.centerra.com.

About BOBO's

Bobo's has been making people everywhere feel like family with fresh-baked, wholesome snacks since 2003 when BOBO and her mother decided to whip up their favorite homemade oat bar recipe in their Boulder, CO kitchen. Sticking true to the brand's beginnings, every Bobo's treat is still made with an extra helping of love using the same recipe, the same pan, in the same small-batches, and the same simple wholesome ingredients found in your everyday kitchen. Today, the Bobo's family of products include the original bars and has expanded with oat bites, nut-butter filled bars, toaster pastries, stuff'd bites and nut butter protein bars that can be found in natural and conventional grocers around the country. Every healthy Bobo's treat is still 100% gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO certified. To learn more about Bobo's and how the brand stays committed to feeding everyone like family, visit eatbobos.com or follow @eatbobos on social media.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

Contacts:

Celeste Smith

McWhinney

celeste.smith@mcwhinney.com P: 970-402-7409

Barb Jones

GroundFloor Media

bjones@groundfloormedia.com P: 303-865-8157

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McWhinney