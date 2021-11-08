Almirall U.S. Supports The Skin Cancer Foundation's Mobile Skin Cancer Screening Program

- The Foundation's Destination Healthy Skin RV visits communities around the U.S. to raise skin cancer awareness

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall U.S. is a proud supporter of The Skin Cancer Foundation's mobile skin cancer screening program, Destination Healthy Skin. The Destination Healthy Skin RV travels to cities across the U.S., where local volunteer dermatologists provide free full-body skin cancer screenings in private exam rooms aboard the RV.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and incidence continues to rise. It's estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. When skin cancers are found and removed early, they are almost always curable. The estimated five-year survival rate for patients whose melanoma is detected early is about 99 percent in the U.S. That is why The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends that everyone visit a dermatologist at least once a year for a professional skin exam, in addition to practicing monthly head-to-toe self-exams.

Dermatologists participating in the Destination Healthy Skin program screen patients for suspected melanomas, nonmelanoma skin cancers and skin precancers, including actinic keratoses.

"Early diagnosis and treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) is critical, since those who already have an AK are likely to develop more actinic keratoses in the future," said Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, president of The Skin Cancer Foundation. "This puts patients at higher risk for skin cancer, since AKs can develop into squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), a common and sometimes invasive form of the disease."

"The Skin Cancer Foundation's mobile screening program is an effective way to reach thousands of individuals," said Pablo Alvarez, President and GM of Almirall U.S. "Since inception, the program has provided more than 25,000 free cancer screenings and identified more than 10,000 potential skin cancers and precancers, including 440 suspected melanomas. Almirall is proud to support the program and help make skin cancer screenings more accessible."

This year, the Destination Healthy Skin RV will travel approximately 9,000 miles over four months, making its way around the country before returning to the East Coast in November for the final event of the season in Philadelphia. The Foundation will host Destination Healthy Skin events in 21 cities.

A list of events is available at DestinationHealthySkin.org.

COVID Precautions: To help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, masks are always required inside the RV. Participants who do not have a mask will be provided with one. Hand sanitizer is available and social distancing is encouraged. High touch surfaces inside the RV are sanitized routinely.

About Almirall

Almirall is a leading skin-health focused global pharmaceutical company based in Barcelona that partners with healthcare professionals, applying science to provide medical solutions to patients and future generations. Our efforts are focused on fighting skin health diseases and helping people feel their best. We support healthcare professionals in continuous improvement, bringing our innovative solutions to where they are needed most. Feel the science.

For more information, please visit almirall.us

About The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation saves and improves lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The mission of the Foundation is to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended following a complete sun protection regimen that includes seeking shade and covering up with clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses, in addition to daily sunscreen use.

For more information, visit SkinCancer.org

