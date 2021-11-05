Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies to power Derwent London's drive towards Intelligent, Healthy and Sustainable Buildings - Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform technologies to be rolled out across approximately 55% of Derwent London's portfolio

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that its OpenBlue digital platform technologies will be rolled out across Derwent London's portfolio. This rollout will drive the digital transformation of Derwent London's estate, enabling new possibilities for operational efficiency, occupant experiences and sustainability in one dynamic solution.

An incredible opportunity with Derwent London to set a new standard in smart buildings with OpenBlue technology

After a successful pilot at its White Collar Factory building, Derwent London is adopting a suite of Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies – including OpenBlue Enterprise Manager and OpenBlue Central Utility Plant optimisation – across 22 of its buildings in London. This represents approximately 55% of its total estate by area and includes Derwent London's net zero carbon development The Featherstone Building.

OpenBlue Enterprise Manager is a comprehensive suite of applications from Johnson Controls designed to monitor and improve energy efficiency, tenant satisfaction, asset performance, maintenance operations, space performance and ultimately the comfort of all occupants. Enterprise Manager delivers the next generation of intelligent building capabilities. The system uses cloud-based AI and advanced analytics to deliver a complete holistic view of energy consumption, energy efficiency improvements, equipment faults and resource breakdowns by building, floor and tenant. Overall, Johnson Controls OpenBlue solutions will enable Derwent London to deliver high value ROI-driven business cases.

OpenBlue Central Utility Plant is responsible for the efficient and effective management of the biggest consumer of a building's energy – the Central Plant. Using AI and Machine Learning, the software constantly adjusts and optimises thousands of variables every 15 minutes, significantly reducing baseline energy load, while keeping occupants comfortable. Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform and services for optimising buildings are capable of driving significant improvements in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions.

"We're pleased to partner with Derwent London by implementing our OpenBlue solutions to deliver smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, all underpinned through cutting edge technology," said Mike Ellis, chief customer & digital officer at Johnson Controls. "The challenges of COVID-19 and the drive to get ahead of climate change have made us all rethink both the spaces we occupy and the wider environment around us. Across our built environment digital solutions are rising to the fore as a tangible means of making our infrastructure more sustainable and future-fit while helping us get more from the spaces we interact with every day. Our OpenBlue solution represents an exciting technology ecosystem with huge potential to help map out new capabilities for both spaces and places as we look to build the world of tomorrow today. Now more than ever, as we lean into technology to take smart from a concept to reality, we have an incredible opportunity to set a new standard in buildings that puts power in the hands of those who occupy them."

"After a very successful pilot, it made sense to expand the use of Johnson Controls' innovative technologies across more of our buildings," said Nigel George, Executive Director at Derwent London. "The ability to analyse and understand energy and building performance data across our portfolio brings many benefits. Johnson Controls' technologies will enable our property managers and occupiers to monitor and report on the steps we're all making to operate buildings more sustainably. We look forward to this relationship strengthening further as we move to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030."

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Derwent London:

Derwent London plc owns 81 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion as at 30 June 2021, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT).

Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt. We capitalise on the unique qualities of each of our properties – taking a fresh approach to the regeneration of every building with a focus on anticipating tenant requirements and an emphasis on design.

Reflecting and supporting our long-term success, the business has a strong balance sheet with modest leverage, a robust income stream and flexible financing.

As part of our commitment to lead the industry in mitigating climate change, Derwent London has committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030, publishing its pathway to achieving this goal in July 2020. In 2019 the Group became the first UK REIT to sign a Revolving Credit Facility with a 'green' tranche. At the same time, we also launched our Green Finance Framework and signed the Better Buildings Partnership's climate change commitment. The Group is a member of the 'RE100' which recognises Derwent London as an influential company, committed to 100% renewable power by purchasing renewable energy, a key step in becoming a net zero carbon business. Derwent London is one of only a few property companies worldwide to have science-based carbon targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Landmark schemes in our 5.4 million sq ft portfolio include 80 Charlotte Street W1, Brunel Building W2, White Collar Factory EC1, Angel Building EC1, 1-2 Stephen Street W1, Horseferry House SW1 and Tea Building E1.

In October 2021 Derwent London won EG's UK Company of the Year award and in January 2021 came top of the Property Sector and 10th position overall in Management Today's Britain's Most Admired Companies awards 2020. In 2020 the Group won several awards for Brunel Building with the most prominent being the BCO Best Commercial Workplace award. In 2019 the Group won EG Offices Company of the Year, the CoStar West End Deal of the Year for Brunel Building and Westminster Business Council's Best Achievement in Sustainability award. In 2013 the Company launched a voluntary Community Fund and has to date supported well over 100 community projects in the West End and the Tech Belt.

The Company is a public limited company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is 25 Savile Row, London, W1S 2ER.

For further information see www.derwentlondon.com or follow us on Twitter at @derwentlondon

INVESTOR CONTACTS: MEDIA CONTACTS:



Antonella Franzen Chaz Bickers Direct: 609.720.4665 Direct: 224.307.0655 Email: antonella.franzen@jci.com Email: charles.norman.bickers@jci.com



Ryan Edelman Michael Isaac Direct: 609.720.4545 Direct: +41 52 6330374 Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com Email: michael.isaac@jci.com

Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will be rolled out across much of Derwent London’s property portfolio including its net zero carbon development, The Featherstone Building, near Old Street in London. (Image credit: Derwent London)

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc