Toy Company Moves Entire Warehouse in Three Days Fat Brain Toys Relocates to New, Larger Fulfillment Center to Support Growth

PAPILLION, Neb., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska-based Fat Brain Toys completed their consolidation of two warehouses into one larger facility over the course of a three-day period in late October. To support ongoing growth and increasing holiday volumes, the company made the move in the immediate days before the start of the holiday shopping season.

New Fat Brain Toys Warehouse in Papillion, NE

Fat Brain Toys completed their consolidation of two warehouses into one large facility in just three days.

Occupying 195,000 square feet in an emerging industrial park that includes data centers for Facebook and Google, the toy company has its sights set on record breaking holiday volumes.

"Despite the well-publicized supply chain challenges, consumer demand for toys and games is at record levels," explains Mark Carson, co-founder of Fat Brain Toys. "With increased space and consolidation of our operations, we're in a great position to introduce the Fat Brain brand to even more American households this holiday."

With the holidays fast approaching, Fat Brain Toys looked inward to make an efficient moving plan. Utilizing staff from their warehouse, office, and retail stores, in addition to dozens of returning seasonal employees, the company relocated nearly one million toys, games, and equipment over a 72 hour period.

"Normal companies simply don't attempt things like this," exclaimed Karen Carson, co-founder of Fat Brain Toys. "But this is pretty typical of the lengths we'll go to for our customers. If we can move an entire warehouse in three days, just think how fast we can ship a box of toys?"

The 2021 holiday season will mark the company's 20th season in the toy business.

About Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-operated business based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Contact: danielle@fatbraintoys.com

Fat Brain Toys - Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fat Brain Toys)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fat Brain Toys