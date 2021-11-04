Parker Clay Focuses on Community with Retail Expansion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Clay, an ever-expanding B-Corp and Ethiopian leather goods brand with a mission to uplift at-risk women, today opens the doors of their second brick-and-mortar retail location in the US in San Luis Obispo, CA, joining their existing flagship store in Santa Barbara.

While this new store highlights Parker Clay's focus on their own storefronts and customer connection, their goal to reach a broader audience also extends to their new partnership with Neighborhood Goods, an early stage retailer that's reimagined the department store experience through a curated brand selection and an emphasis on storytelling.Parker Clay will be in all three locations, Chelsea Market in New York and both Austin and Dallas in Texas, starting mid-November. The partnership is fueled by Parker Clay's desire to work with innovators in the retails space and comes as an opportunity to test new markets on the ground.

"Joining Neighborhood Goods is a unique chance to supplement our digital-first exploration. We're going where we know our active customer base is located as seen through eCommerce tracking, and the retail space lets us discover and engage with our communities," says co-founder Ian Bentley. "It's a physical representation of our mindset that if we go together, we can build a better bag and a better world."

These first steps in expansion serve as a preview of Parker Clay's retail plans over the coming years, with the goal to open ten new locations by 2025 kicking off with momentum in their home state of California. This emphasis on the in-person consumer experience highlight's the brands dedication to human connection and impact. The personal approach is a direct extension of the way Parker Clay operates internally, with a focus on the employees in their Addis Ababa HQ and their personal and professional advancement. It's a priority of the brands founders, Ian & Brittany Bentley, to immerse themselves in local communities and build a relationship beyond the point of transaction.

To celebrate the opening of Parker Clay SLO Public Market, the brand is offering several exclusive opening promotions. This includes an enter-to-win $500 shopping spree giveaway, 15% off select top styles, and a limited edition SLO tote bag gift through grand opening weekend. The location will offer on-site personalization and monogramming services, bringing a special touch to the product experience. Aside from these customer add-ons and limited promotions, the SLO store will dive even further into Parker Clay's mission, showcasing the value of each purchase with a noteworthy impact wall.

"The impact wall is vital to this new store, as it explains the reason we continue to expand. The wall includes key information on our international impact and hours of empowerment provided to women in Ethiopia, all done through a community art installation," says co-founder Brittany Bentley.

About Parker Clay

Parker Clay crafts premium leather bags and other goods that provide dignified employment and uplift women out of exploitation. As consumers continue to demand details of their purchase journey, Parker Clay shares the hours of equitable employment created with each purchase so customers can fully understand the difference they're making. Parker Clay believes that a better process and better bag leads to a better world. Parker Clay is available for purchase at their flagship store location in Santa Barbara, CA and at www.parkerclay.com

About Neighborhood Goods

Neighborhood Goods is a new type of department store, featuring an ever-changing landscape of thoughtful, exciting, and contemporary brands, stories, and events. It is a place for community, bringing people together to shop, eat, discover, and learn across our growing number of stores throughout the country. The brand is reshaping the notion of department stores, and of physical retail, to foster a new culture around shopping and the type of experience you can expect from it. At the stores, you can discover dozens of exciting new brands, attend thoughtful events, and experience restaurants with amazing food and drinks, and more. More details and shoppable brands are available at www.neighborhoodgoods.com

