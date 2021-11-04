NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share of NREF common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and common stock in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about NREF is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

Contact:

Jackie Graham

Director, Investor Relations

JGraham@nexpoint.com

View original content:

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.