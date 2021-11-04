Instagrammable Entertainment Exhibit, POP! By BAYMO, Debuts In New Jersey

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POP! by BAYMO, the interactive photo adventure that went viral with Texans earlier this year at the Galleria Dallas, will now open its second-ever exhibit in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, debuting on Friday, Nov. 26 at its new home exclusively at Bridgewater Commons. Featuring eye-opening experiences and never-ending photo opportunities, POP! will open on Level One inside the shopping center, offering fun for all ages.

POP! by Baymo is an explorable adventure filled with imaginative photo moments, taking place at Bridgewater Commons.

With 5,000 square feet and 15 rooms, POP!'s whimsical theme offers a space for self-expression and innovation. Starting with the exterior which boasts a creative array of vintage televisions with programming reminiscent of the 1950s, the exhibit rightfully pays homage to its name. Arriving guests will enter through a lobby designed to mimic a New York City bodega before finding themselves inside a 1970s laundromat, complete with retro machines, checkered floors and the sounds of a one-of-a-kind experience.

"In a nutshell, POP! is all things color, fun, art, lights, and cameras," explains Scot Redman, BAYMO team member. "Being able to expand to the Bridgewater Commons is an incredible opportunity with the change to bring those in New Jersey, no matter their age, a love for modern art while being able to capture the moment with shareable photos and videos."

With its unique floor plan, POP! invites guests to attend over and over while altering their experience each time. State-of-the-art cameras and lighting along with touch-free RFID technology allow for instant photos. Pricing for POP! starts at $22 for adults and $8 for children under 12. Located on the Lower Level of the shopping center, the experience will be open daily, running through May 30, 2022. Reservations can be made online at www.bridgewaterpop.com.

About Bridgewater Commons

Bridgewater Commons is a more than 1.2 million square foot shopping center serving the Northern N.J. region. The cornerstone of its community's commercial sector since 1988 and boasting an array of over 150 leading retailers, premiere restaurants and convenient service brands, Bridgewater Commons is home to anchor department stores Bloomingdale's and Macy's. Further enhancing the property is The Village at Bridgewater Commons, a unique, open-air shopping district with over 10 retailers and food and beverage. For more information, please visit www.bridgewatercommons.com.

