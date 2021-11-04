BRP Group Inc. Announces Official Launch of Atténuer Risk

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today the official launch of "Atténuer Risk, LLC ("Atténuer Risk")", a risk and resiliency consulting firm.

BRP Group, Inc. announced today the official launch of "Atténuer Risk, LLC ("Atténuer Risk")."

Atténuer Risk is a consulting firm serving families of exceptional wealth, single family offices, multi-family offices, and advisory firms.

Atténuer Risk will serve as a consulting firm providing outsourced risk management, property and casualty integration, broker review and selection, enterprise and venture risk assessment, resiliency planning, family office benchmarking, and family member and staff education.

Atténuer Risk does not sell insurance or manage assets and operates independently from other BRP Partner Firms.

"Family offices are looking for alternative risk solutions that are aligned with their lifestyle and exposure profiles," says Lowry Baldwin, BRP Chairman of the Board. "Atténuer Risk is designed to do just that – fill the gap in the marketplace for objective risk management and insurance consultancy and serve as an advisory firm for those looking for guidance and advice."

It is led by Kate Norris, who joins the firm from Chubb where she served as Vice President and Family Office Practice Leader. She has 25+ years experience in the wealth and family office industry.

"I've spent my career serving family offices, multi-family office, and wealth advisory firms, and have witnessed firsthand the challenges families of exceptional wealth face when they do not have an advocate or risk and resiliency expert on their side of the table," says Kate Norris, Atténuer Risk Managing Principal. "Atténuer Risk provides the consultative approach and experience that these individuals need, and we do it by looking at individual and family's complete risk profile."

About Atténuer Risk

Atténuer Risk is a risk and resiliency consulting firm serving families of exceptional wealth, single family offices, multi-family offices and advisory firms. We combine innovative thinking with unrivalled family office risk and resiliency experience to deliver indispensable, objective, client-aligned solutions to ensure our clients, their passions, and their legacies are safeguarded. Learn more at www.Attenuerrisk.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 700,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

