BeMe Health Inks Strategic Partnerships with Major Payors and Announces $7M in Seed Funding to Tackle Teen Mental Health Unique digital behavioral health platform marries the technology teens rely on and the support they need with a matrix of positive tech engagement, self-guided activities, coaching, teen-focused clinical services, and crisis support

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BeMe Health, a digital behavioral health platform for teens, today announced that it has secured $7M in seed financing and partnerships with leading commercial and Medicaid healthcare payors to transform behavioral health for teens. Backed by Polaris Partners and Flare Capital Partners, the funding will be used to help accelerate and scale operations around BeMe's unique tech-enabled approach to teen mental health.

BeMe is designed to engage and support teens with personalized interventions ranging from digital content to coaching to clinical telehealth to crisis support. As the only full-spectrum digital behavioral health company focused exclusively on teen mental health, BeMe is delivering the best digital and behavioral health expertise to all young people — regardless of their level of need — to create a scalable, cost-effective, trusted, and authentic experience for the mobile-first generation.

The Executive Team

BeMe was started by Scott Cousino, co-founder and CEO of myStrength — a recognized early leader in digital behavioral health — ultimately acquired by Livongo, and Ron Geraty, MD, who has run and advised numerous high-growth companies including Merit Behavioral Corp, American Imaging Management, and Alere. The company is led by a team of executives who bring deep child and adolescent clinical, innovation, and research experience along with expertise in teen engagement across social media, gaming, and AI:

Nicki Tessler , PsyD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Mandeep Dhillon , MBA, JD, Chief Technical and Chief Product Officer, Co-Founder

Neha Chaudhary , MD, Chief Medical Officer

Danielle Ramo , PhD, Chief Clinical Officer

Board members and advisors also include Alexandra Cantley, Partner of Polaris Partners; Bill Geary, Partner and Cofounder of Flare Capital; Solome Tibebu, Founder of Going Digital: Behavioral Health Tech; and Carolyn Magill, CEO of Aetion, Inc.

"BeMe was founded on the principle that reinventing the way we deliver teen mental health support represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way youth live," said Tessler. "We have formed a strategic team and are backed by leading investor partners to execute on our vision to ensure that every teen gets the right level of expert support at the right time — so they have the tools to become thriving adults."

The BeMe Experience

BeMe delivers a modern, engaging user experience similar to what teens find on their favorite platforms — but with content curated to ensure its positivity and mental health benefits. By understanding how teens engage with this platform, BeMe can provide teens with the intervention that's right for them at any given time, from self-guided experiences to skills-based coaching to measurement-based child and adolescent clinical services. BeMe plans to use advanced AI and NLP to suggest individually tailored and indicated content and science-backed activities to support real-time teen needs, and to help predict future teen needs based on identified in-app patterns.

"Today's teens have grown up mobile-first, and that will be true for every generation that comes after them; this means they expect relevant and authentic content, experiences and interactions — all the time and everywhere," said Dhillon. "We need to provide the best resources for young people to build support systems, networks, experiences, and resources, and to allow themselves to have better lives. BeMe is using emerging technologies to enable teen well-being."

Teen Advisory Board

To better support digitally native teens around their emotional and behavioral health, BeMe established a diverse Teen Advisory Board to collect insights from representative teenagers on the way they want to be engaged and helped.

"We've designed BeMe to be a space where teenagers can be their authentic selves and where they can meet their true potential," said Chaudhary. "BeMe isn't telling young people the best way to live; it's giving them the right tools and empowering them on their path to self-discovery, resilience, and emotional health."

About BeMe

BeMe is a mobile mental health platform — made for and "With Teens In Mind" — to improve teen well-being by bringing together the best aspects of social, gaming, and streaming engagement along with human coaching and clinical care. BeMe was created to make teens happier — to intervene early and prevent the need for more intensive levels of care while democratizing emotional health for those who don't always engage or have access to resources.

