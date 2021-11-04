Appsian Security Announces Acquisition of Q Software, A Leader in JD Edwards Security and Compliance

The acquisition provides customers of JD Edwards, along with Oracle EBS and Oracle Cloud, with expanded capabilities for data masking, threat detection and response, and real-time analytics across multiple ERP applications

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appsian Security, the global leader of ERP data security & compliance, today announced the acquisition of Q Software, a leading compliance software provider for JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Oracle ERP Cloud. The acquisition provides a strategic opportunity for Appsian Security and Q Software to expand their current capabilities while delivering additional value to their existing customers.

Q Software has long been the gold standard for JD Edwards customers to manage risk and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Q Software platform includes a suite of solutions for auditing licenses, managing segregation of duties, fraud detection, and role-based security.

"Q Software has provided the JD Edwards community with the strongest set of GRC audit tools available," said Mike Ward, CEO of Q Software. "But as organizations increasingly use multiple ERP systems, it's more critical than ever to ensure that internal controls are effective across a distributed environment, and proactive controls are in place to prevent risk in real-time. Appsian Security adds a best-of-breed approach for protecting data if threats are detected and will help give our customers greater visibility into the access and usage of their data."

The acquisition by Appsian Security is their second in less than six months, as the Company continues to expand its reach into ERP security, risk, and compliance. As an established leader in ERP data security, Appsian Security has built its brand in the Oracle and SAP markets by providing sophisticated access controls, data masking, and threat detection and response capabilities.

"Protecting ERP data is no longer just an IT or security concern, but an objective across the enterprise," said Piyush Pandey, CEO of Appsian Security. "By acquiring best-in-class software providers like Q Software, we're able to integrate our security capabilities with the established platforms ERP customers are using to manage user access, perform segregation of duties, and maintain audit readiness. All of these solutions, working together in one platform, can help the entire enterprise streamline and consolidate how they protect their business-critical data."

Appsian Security, Q Software, and the Quest Oracle Community will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, December 2nd, to demonstrate how Q Software can improve the efficiency and agility of JD Edwards security.

About Appsian Security

Appsian Security focuses your ERP security and compliance strategy on what matters most – data. With over 350 customers worldwide, some of the largest and most complex organizations in the world trust Appsian Security to help provide total control and visibility over sensitive business data and financial transactions. Appsian Security capabilities include solutions for: Identity & Access Governance, User Management, Segregation of Duties, Data Loss Prevention, and Threat Detection & Response. For more information, visit www.appsiansecurity.com.

About Q Software

Q Software specializes in Security Management, Segregation of Duties, Auditing, and Compliance Reporting tools for users of JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, JD Edwards World, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Oracle ERP Cloud. Established in 1996, we have over 300 customers in 58 countries, serviced by offices in the US, the UK, Australia, and a global network of sales and service partners.

