Pierpoint Launches Sister Company: Parasolve, for Smart Software Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierpoint International is proud to announce our new sister company, Parasolve. As a premier RPO Solutions provider, we have experienced first hand the power of digital solutions, this being parallel to our several partnerships with high tech companies in Silicon Valley and all across the globe.

Over the past years, we identified the demand for cost-effective and high-quality outsourced solutions for app and software development projects. As we continue to expand Pierpoint's impact in the Talent Acquisition industry, we are excited to begin this new chapter with our sister company.

The creation of Parasolve has been driven by our confidence in software's impact in our everyday lives, as well as the digital transformation of businesses. Through design thinking, agility and empathy we will relentlessly pursue an innovative approach to development solutions.

At Parasolve, we aim to develop cutting edge software that is simple and looks great. We specialize in end-to-end development of high-quality products and projects, providing top digital solutions from start-ups to enterprises. Our self-managed delivery team approach accelerates product milestones by partnering with Project and Product Managers, Full Stack Engineers, UX/UI Designers, DevOps and QA Engineers.

Our Services:

App & Software Development

QA & Testing

DevOps

Enterprise IT

Security

We know that the best ideas come from the ability to understand our surroundings, seeing all possible perspectives and being open to challenging them. To learn more about how we can develop your digital ideas, please visit www.parasolve.co

