HubSpot Reports Q3 2021 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $339.2 million , up 49% compared to Q3'20.

Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (4.4%), compared to (6.8%) in Q3'20.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.7%, compared to 7.2% in Q3'20.

GAAP operating loss was ($14.9) million , compared to ($15.5) million in Q3'20.

Non-GAAP operating income was $32.9 million , compared to $16.5 million in Q3'20.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($13.7) million , or ($0.29) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($22.5) million , or ($0.49) per basic and diluted share in Q3'20.

Non-GAAP net income was $25.6 million , or $0.54 per basic and $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million , or $0.30 per basic and $0.28 per diluted share in Q3'20.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 47.0 million, compared to 45.6 million basic and diluted shares in Q3'20.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 47.0 million and 50.8 million respectively, compared to 45.6 million and 49.0 million, respectively in Q3'20.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2021 .

The company generated $54.1 million of operating cash flow, excluding the $11.4 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to $38.7 million during Q3'20.

The company generated $38.2 million of free cash flow, compared to $25.3 million during Q3'20.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew total customers to 128,144 at September 30, 2021 , up 34% from September 30, 2020 .

Total average subscription revenue per customer was $10,536 during the third quarter of 2021, up 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

"At this year's annual Analyst Day, I provided an overview of our long-term growth strategy and introduced the four strategic pillars that are guiding our investments into the future," said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. "We've been well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers this year, as evidenced by another quarter of impressive results. Our long-term strategy, coupled with the enterprise-grade product announcements we made at INBOUND, give us a solid foundation to continue that momentum and finish out the year strong."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 3, 2021, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $356 million to $358 million .

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million .

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.54 . This assumes approximately 50.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,287 million to $1,289 million .

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $113 million to $115 million .

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.76 to $1.78 . This assumes approximately 50.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 128,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter of and full year 2021; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding expected market trends, future investments, and opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance as a result of COVID-19; our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 288,334



$ 378,123

Short-term investments



882,340





873,073

Accounts receivable



126,673





126,433

Deferred commission expense



57,475





44,576

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



56,242





34,716

Total current assets



1,411,064





1,456,921

Long-term investments



114,738





30,697

Property and equipment, net



94,727





101,123

Capitalized software development costs, net



37,982





24,943

Right-of-use assets



285,273





275,893

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion



37,642





28,296

Other assets



25,570





13,893

Intangible assets, net



11,075





10,282

Goodwill



47,404





31,318

Total assets

$ 2,065,475



$ 1,973,366

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 1,944



$ 13,540

Accrued compensation costs



64,319





44,054

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



64,691





37,184

Convertible senior notes



21,269





7,837

Operating lease liabilities



25,216





30,020

Deferred revenue



372,381





312,866

Total current liabilities



549,820





445,501

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



289,536





279,664

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



3,498





3,636

Other long-term liabilities



11,833





10,811

Convertible senior notes, net of current portion



378,795





471,099

Total liabilities



1,233,482





1,210,711

Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



47





46

Additional paid-in capital



1,375,982





1,241,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income



591





4,603

Accumulated deficit



(544,627)





(483,161)

Total stockholders' equity



831,993





762,655

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,065,475



$ 1,973,366



Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:





















Subscription $ 328,975



$ 221,058



$ 899,661



$ 608,702

Professional services and other

10,220





7,327





31,688





22,259

Total revenue

339,195





228,385





931,349





630,961

Cost of revenues:





















Subscription

57,547





33,181





152,533





93,316

Professional services and other

12,059





9,422





34,685





26,348

Total cost of revenues

69,606





42,603





187,218





119,664

Gross profit

269,589





185,782





744,131





511,297

Operating expenses:





















Research and development

78,473





54,456





218,973





150,026

Sales and marketing

170,016





119,299





468,836





324,230

General and administrative

36,027





27,488





102,883





80,228

Total operating expenses

284,516





201,243





790,692





554,484

Loss from operations

(14,927)





(15,461)





(46,561)





(43,187)

Other expense:





















Interest income

230





958





1,046





7,150

Interest expense

(7,798)





(7,062)





(24,376)





(29,823)

Other income (expense)

9,877





(7)





11,064





(1,152)

Total other income (expense)

2,309





(6,111)





(12,266)





(23,825)

Loss before income tax expense

(12,618)





(21,572)





(58,827)





(67,012)

Income tax expense

(1,117)





(926)





(2,639)





(2,603)

Net loss $ (13,735)



$ (22,498)



$ (61,466)



$ (69,615)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.29)



$ (0.49)



$ (1.31)



$ (1.57)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

47,044





45,627





46,752





44,346



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating Activities:





















Net loss

(13,735)



$ (22,498)



$ (61,466)



$ (69,615)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities





















Depreciation and amortization

11,452





9,384





33,188





27,067

Stock-based compensation

44,987





31,186





120,847





90,022

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

1,736



—





4,824





10,493

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount

(11,429)



—





(24,457)





(48,675)

Gain on strategic investments

(10,717)



—





(11,739)



—

Gain on termination of operating leases

(4,276)



—





(4,276)



—

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

6,468



—





6,468



—

Benefit from deferred income taxes

(201)





(314)





(1,321)





(736)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

5,603





6,526





18,115





18,188

Amortization (accretion) of bond discount

1,273





(226)





2,943





(3,716)

Unrealized currency translation

323





(305)





603





(121)

Changes in assets and liabilities





















Accounts receivable

(11,189)





(6,311)





(2,249)





(380)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

545





(2,176)





(7,149)





(22,596)

Deferred commission expense

(7,969)





(5,514)





(24,371)





(11,351)

Right-of-use assets

8,401





9,184





26,948





22,582

Accounts payable

(10,682)





1,233





(11,951)





3,070

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

22,651





13,336





38,184





13,780

Operating lease liabilities

(8,048)





(9,202)





(26,422)





(21,516)

Deferred revenue

17,460





14,364





66,825





21,492

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating

activities

42,653





38,667





143,544





27,988

Investing Activities:





















Purchases of investments

(383,268)





(410,414)





(1,037,331)





(1,377,442)

Maturities of investments

344,174





303,268





940,776





1,013,270

Sale of investments —



—



—





10,932

Equity method investment —



—





(3,100)



—

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired —



—





(16,810)



—

Purchases of property and equipment

(6,653)





(7,856)





(17,399)





(27,753)

Capitalization of software development costs

(9,217)





(5,481)





(25,638)





(15,644)

Purchases of strategic investments

(4,000)





(1,000)





(10,202)





(2,000)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(58,964)





(121,483)





(169,704)





(398,637)

Financing Activities:





















Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Convertible Notes, net of issuance costs paid

of $9.9 million —





(491)



—





450,123

Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022

Convertible Notes

4



—





729





362,492

Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes —



—



—





(327,543)

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal

(35,019)



—





(80,428)





(234,366)

Payments for Capped Call Options related to the 2025 Convertible Notes —



—



—





(50,600)

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

(4,815)





(2,437)





(11,728)





(4,637)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

9,256





7,048





34,124





22,256

Repayments of finance lease obligations —



—



—





(28)

Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing

activities

(30,574)





4,120





(57,303)





217,697

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,117)





2,505





(6,326)





2,361

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(50,002)





(76,191)





(89,789)





(150,591)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

341,365





204,115





381,152





278,515

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 291,363



$ 127,924



$ 291,363



$ 127,924



Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP operating loss $ (14,927)

$ (15,461)



$ (46,561)

$ (43,187)

Stock-based compensation

44,987



31,186





120,847



90,022

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

326



462





1,008



2,260

Acquisition related expenses

350



340





1,917



1,191

Gain on termination of operating leases

(4,276)



—





(4,276)



—

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

6,468



—





6,468



—

Non-GAAP operating income $ 32,928

$ 16,527



$ 79,403

$ 50,286





















GAAP operating margin

(4.4) %

(6.8) %



(5.0) %

(6.8) % Non-GAAP operating margin

9.7 %

7.2 %



8.5 %

8.0 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP net loss $ (13,735)



(22,498)



$ (61,466)

$ (69,615)

Stock-based compensation

44,987



31,186





120,847



90,022

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

326



462





1,008



2,260

Acquisition related expenses

350



340





1,917



1,191

Gain on termination of operating leases

(4,276)



—





(4,276)



—

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

6,468



—





6,468



—

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

5,603



6,526





18,115



18,188

(Gain on) impairment of strategic investments

(10,717)



—





(11,739)



250

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

1,736



—





4,824



10,493

Loss on equity method investment

137



—





221



—

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(5,282)



(2,462)





(13,073)



(8,475)

Non-GAAP net income $ 25,597



13,554



$ 62,846

$ 44,314





















Non-GAAP net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.54

$ 0.30



$ 1.34

$ 1.00

Diluted $ 0.50

$ 0.28



$ 1.24

$ 0.92

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

















Basic

47,044



45,627





46,752



44,346

Diluted

50,804



48,961





50,628



48,348



Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



COS,

Subs-

cription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subs-

cription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 57,547

$ 12,059

$ 78,473

$ 170,016

$ 36,027



$ 33,181

$ 9,422

$ 54,456

$ 119,299

$ 27,488

Stock -based compensation

(1,660)



(748)



(18,449)



(17,302)



(6,828)





(1,140)



(652)



(10,244)



(13,300)



(5,850)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(234)



—



—



(92)



—





(442)



—



—



(20)



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(337)



—



(13)





—



—



(340)



—



—

Gain on termination of operating leases

395



275



1,346



1,839



421





—



—



—



—



—

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

(600)



(415)



(2,036)



(2,781)



(636)





—



—



—



—



—

Non-GAAP expense $ 55,448

$ 11,171

$ 58,997

$ 151,680

$ 28,971



$ 31,599

$ 8,770

$ 43,872

$ 105,979

$ 21,638













































GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

17.0 %

3.6 %

23.1 %

50.1 %

10.6 %



14.5 %

4.1 %

23.8 %

52.2 %

12.0 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

16.3 %

3.3 %

17.4 %

44.7 %

8.5 %



13.8 %

3.8 %

19.2 %

46.4 %

9.5 %







Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



COS,

Subs-

cription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subs-

cription

COS,

Prof.

services

& other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 152,533

$ 34,685

$ 218,973

$ 468,836

$ 102,883



$ 93,316

$ 26,348

$ 150,026

$ 324,230

$ 80,228

Stock -based compensation

(4,556)



(2,270)



(45,014)



(49,902)



(19,105)





(3,114)



(1,885)



(29,063)



(36,984)



(18,976)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(709)



—



—



(299)



—





(2,201)



—



—



(59)



—

Acquisition related expenses

—



—



(1,021)



(367)



(529)





—



—



(1,001)



—



(190)

Gain on termination of operating leases

395



275



1,346



1,839



421





—



—



—



—



—

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

(600)



(415)



(2,036)



(2,781)



(636)





—



—



—



—



—

Non-GAAP expense $ 147,063

$ 32,275

$ 172,248

$ 417,326

$ 83,034



$ 88,001

$ 24,463

$ 119,962

$ 287,187

$ 61,062













































GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

16.4 %

3.7 %

23.5 %

50.3 %

11.0 %



14.8 %

4.2 %

23.8 %

51.4 %

12.7 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue

15.8 %

3.5 %

18.5 %

44.8 %

8.9 %



13.9 %

3.9 %

19.0 %

45.5 %

9.7 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP subscription margin

$ 271,428

$ 187,877



$ 747,128

$ 515,386

Stock -based compensation



1,660



1,140





4,556



3,114

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



234



442





709



2,201

Gain on termination of operating leases



(395)



—





(395)



—

Loss on disposal of fixed assets



600



—





600



—

Non-GAAP subscription margin

$ 273,527

$ 189,459



$ 752,598

$ 520,701























GAAP subscription margin percentage



82.5 %

85.0 %



83.0 %

84.7 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage



83.1 %

85.7 %



83.7 %

85.5 %

Reconciliation of free cash flow

















(in thousands)













































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

$ 42,653

$ 38,667



$ 143,544

$ 27,988

Purchases of property and equipment



(6,653)



(7,856)





(17,399)



(27,753)

Capitalization of software development costs



(9,217)



(5,481)





(25,638)



(15,644)

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount



11,429



—





24,457



48,674

Free cash flow

$ 38,212

$ 25,330



$ 124,964

$ 33,265



Reconciliation of operating cash flow (in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020



2021

2020

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

$ 42,653

$ 38,667



$ 143,544

$ 27,988

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount



11,429



—





24,457



48,674

Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt

$ 54,082

$ 38,667



$ 168,001

$ 76,662



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income (in thousands, except percentages)











Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021



Year Ended

December 31, 2021

GAAP operating income range

($10,266)-($8,266)



($55,102)-($53,102)

Stock-based compensation

43,831





162,564

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

323





1,330

Acquisition related expenses

112





2,016

Gain on termination of operating leases

—





(4,276)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

—





6,468

Non-GAAP operating income range

$34,000-$36,000



$113,000-$115,000



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021



Year Ended

December 31, 2021

GAAP net loss range ($17,570)-($16,320)



($76,969)-($75,719)

Stock-based compensation

43,831





162,564

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

323





1,330

Acquisition related expenses

112





2,016

Gain on termination of operating leases

—





(4,276)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

—





6,468

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

5,406





23,519

(Gain on) impairment of strategic investments

—





(11,739)

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes

—





4,824

Loss on equity method investment

—





221

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (5,402)-(5,652)



(18,458)-(18,708)

Non-GAAP net income range $26,700-$27,700



$89,500-$90,500













GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.37)-($0.34)



($1.53)-($1.51)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.52-$0.54



$1.76-$1.78



HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, gain or loss on strategic investment, gain on termination of operating leases, gain or loss on disposal of fixed assets, gain or loss on equity method investment, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, lease terminations or amendments, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash and the exclusion of repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount from operating cash flow provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods and also aligns the non-GAAP treatment of our debt discount that is amortized as non-cash interest expense.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, gain or loss on strategic investments, gain or loss on equity method investment, gain or loss on disposal of fixed assets, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:

A. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price



B. Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets, excluding backlog acquired intangible assets amortized as contra revenue, is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well.



C. Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses.



D. In May 2017, the Company issued $400 million of convertible notes due in 2022 with a coupon interest rate of 0.25%. In June 2020, the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. The imputed interest rates of the convertible senior notes were approximately 6.87% and 5.71%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.





In the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company settled $46.4 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash and in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company settled $103.6 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash. In connection with these settlements, the Company recorded a $1.7 million and $4.8 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The loss represents the difference between the fair value and carrying value of the debt extinguished. The amount of this charge may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the repurchase of debt. In connection with the debt extinguishment, approximately $11.4 million and $24.5 million of the repayment of convertible notes that is attributable to debt discount was classified as cash used in operating activities in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Throughout the remainder of 2021 and until the maturity of the notes that are due in 2022, the Company has repaid, and will continue to repay early conversions of these notes. These activities are not considered reflective of our recurring core business operating results. As such, we believe the exclusion of these expenses and payments provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



E. Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



F. We made a contribution to the Black Economic Development Fund (the "investee") managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation and have committed to make additional capital contributions. We account for this investment under the equity method of accounting. The proportionate share of our equity method investee's net earnings have been excluded in order to provide a comparable view of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. We believe this activity is not reflective of our recurring core business operating results.



G. Gain on termination of operating leases results from early lease terminations and related improvement reimbursements from landlords being recorded as income. Loss on fixed assets result from the disposal of property and equipment associated with early lease terminations. As we generally fulfill our obligations for the full lease term and use these assets for their full useful lives, we believe these activities are not considered reflective of our recurring core business operating results. As such, we believe the exclusion of these transactions provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



H. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix.

