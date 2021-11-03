DarioHealth Partners with National Group Benefits Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today a new strategic partnership with a leading national benefits administrative platform ("Benefits Platform"), to provide its full suite of integrated digital therapeutic and health solutions to a wide range of employers, beginning in January of 2022.

The Benefits Platform will offer Dario's full suite of integrated chronic condition solutions for diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health to individuals and organizations through its platform. Dario's proven ability to drive behavior change for better health outcomes and lower costs aligns with the Benefits Platform product strategy of delivering quality benefits at a lower price to its customers.

Dario also supports the Benefits Platform clients with diverse populations through an AI-driven journey engine crafting a single user journey across its suite of easy-to-use digital tools, available in 7 languages, to provide the same benefits experience for all members.

"This new partnership creates another avenue to expand our visibility with employers and other organizations that need scalable, proven chronic condition solutions to support large populations. Dario and the Benefits Platform value some of the same product qualities, such as ease of use and high return on value, making this a natural fit for expansion of our strategic growth partners," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager North America.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the timing of the enrollment of the Benefits Platform employers and participants, potential benefits that may be realized by members utilizing the Dario platform and that the Company and the Benefits Platform are a natural fit for expansion of its strategic growth partners. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

suzanne@dariohealth.com

+1-347-767-4220

Media Contact:

Josephine Galatioto

Josephine.Galatioto@russopartnersllc.com

+1-212-845-4262

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544126/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.