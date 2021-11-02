East Texas Now Business Break
Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

MERRIAM, Kan., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB) with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2021 and September 26, 2020, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.































Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




October 2,


September 26,


October 2,


September 26,




2021


2020


2021


2020


Net sales


$

2,276


$

1,645


$

6,765


$

5,136


Operating income


$

112


$

39


$

369


$

111


Net earnings attributable to Seaboard


$

94


$

154


$

449


$

24
















Earnings per common share


$

81.50


$

132.58


$

387.09


$

20.08


Average number of shares outstanding



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,161,792


Dividends declared per common share


$

2.25


$

2.25


$

6.75


$

6.75


Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on November 22, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2021.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaboard-corporation-report-of-earnings-and-dividend-declaration-301414690.html

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

