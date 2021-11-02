EyeBuyDirect Unveils First Of Five 2021 Holiday Gift Guides

Known for its stylish, high-quality prescription eyewear, EyeBuyDirect makes the holiday season easier on customers, offering fun gift guides covering everyone on your holiday shopping list

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, today unveiled the first three of five holiday gift guides, which have been specifically curated to make shopping a breeze this holiday season.

There is always at least one person on your gift list who you have trouble delighting. Your elegant aunt who always sparkles at every family gathering, your practical brother who puts 200,000 miles on every car he owns, or your friend who seems to know every trend before it becomes popular. EyeBuyDirect has you covered.

The three gift guides released today include eyewear style recommendations for three, hard-to-delight people on your list, including the Sophisticate, the Practicaliste and the Exclusiviste:

For the Sophisticate , EyeBuyDirect recommends polished eyewear with a retro twist, featuring sophisticated frames embodying wintery alpine elegance and snowy styles for a picture-perfect holiday look. , EyeBuyDirect recommends polished eyewear with a retro twist, featuring sophisticated frames embodying wintery alpine elegance and snowy styles for a picture-perfect holiday look.

For the Practicaliste , EyeBuyDirect suggests understated, minimalist eyewear looks for the practical minded, which can be styled everyday this holiday season and beyond. , EyeBuyDirect suggests understated, minimalist eyewear looks for the practical minded, which can be styled everyday this holiday season and beyond.

For the Exclusiviste, EyeBuyDirect's insider team hand picked an exclusive edit of their all-time favorite frames, from designer styles from brands including Ray-Ban and RFLKT, to eco-friendly 5 TO SEE frames that make the perfect gift for the eyewear enthusiast. , EyeBuyDirect's insider team hand picked an exclusive edit of their all-time favorite frames, from designer styles from brands including Ray-Ban and RFLKT, to eco-friendly 5 TO SEE frames that make the perfect gift for the eyewear enthusiast.

"While eyewear may not be the first gift you think of when it comes to your holiday shopping list, we're here to build a case that it absolutely should be," said Jim Merk, brand director at EyeBuyDirect. "EyeBuyDirect offers convenient and affordable options – gifts that will be enjoyed long after the snow melts."

EyeBuyDirect will release two additional holiday gift guides in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for the latest eyewear fashion trends and shopping insight from EyeBuyDirect as the holidays approach.

For additional information about EyeBuyDirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

