Bio-Techne Releases First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

First Quarter FY2022 Snapshot

First quarter organic revenue increased by 21% (26% reported) to $257.7 million .



GAAP EPS was $1.69 versus $0.83 one year ago. Delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 versus $1.43 a year ago.



Protein Sciences achieved 26% organic growth, its third consecutive quarter of organic growth above 20%.



Adjusted operating income increased 25% (29% reported) when compared to the prior year.



Excellent commercial execution in all major geographic regions, with North America and Europe organic growth of at least 20%, and China increasing over 50%.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic growth, and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"The Bio-Techne team executed at a high level during the first quarter and our fiscal 2022 is off to a strong start," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "We experienced broad strength across our portfolio of proteomic research reagents and analytical tools, which led to organic growth of 21% in the quarter, as our diverse offering continued to deliver solutions to enable life sciences discoveries."

Kummeth added, "Additionally, our Cell and Gene Therapy initiatives made significant progress in the quarter, as our portfolio of reagents and workflow solutions increased over 60% in the quarter, including growth of over 165% in our GMP protein business. This momentum is having a broader impact throughout the Company, driving adoption of our media, assays, instrumentation, antibodies and other offerings in our portfolio. I am extremely excited about the potential of these emerging therapies and the role Bio-Techne is playing to advance the industry."

First Quarter Fiscal 2022

Revenue

Net sales for the first quarter increased 26% to $257.7 million. Organic growth was 21% compared to the prior year, with acquisitions contributing 4% and foreign currency exchange having a favorable impact of 1%. Organic revenue growth was mainly driven by strong BioPharma demand, especially for products, services and solutions from the Protein Sciences segment and by overall execution of the Company's long-term growth strategy.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $1.69 per diluted share, versus $0.83 in the same quarter last year. GAAP EPS was impacted by a current period non-operating mark-to-market gain in on our ChemoCentryx investment compared to a loss in the prior year period. GAAP operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 28.8% to $63.2 million, compared to $49.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP operating margin was 24.5%, compared to 24.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP operating income and operating margin compared to prior year was positively impacted by volume leverage, which was partially offset by additional investments made in the business to support future growth.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS increased to $1.83 per diluted share, versus $1.43 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 28%, primarily attributable to sales growth. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 24.7% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating margin was 37.8%, compared to 38.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating margin compared to the prior year was negatively impacted by acquisitions and additional investments made in the business to support future growth, which was partially offset by favorable volume leverage.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biotechnology and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's first quarter fiscal 2022 net sales were $197.2 million, an increase of 28% from $154.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Organic growth for the segment was 26%, with foreign currency exchange having a favorable impact of 2% on revenue growth. Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 45.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 45.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The segment's operating margin compared to the prior year was positively impacted by volume leverage largely offset by strategic investments to support future growth.

Diagnostics and Genomics Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment also develops and provides in situ hybridization products as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's first quarter fiscal 2022 net sales were $61.0 million, an increase of 22% from $50.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Organic growth for the segment was 6%, with acquisitions contributing 15% to revenue growth and foreign currency exchange having a favorable impact of 1%. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's operating margin was 12.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 17.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The segment's operating margin was negatively impacted by acquisitions and additional investments made in the business to support future growth.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include:

Organic growth

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings

Adjusted tax rate

Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating margin

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic growth represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, as well as the impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from partially owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculation, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. Revenue from partially owned subsidiaries was $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including non-recurring costs and gains. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjection assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory and acquisition-related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on legal settlements and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially owned consolidated subsidiaries in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures as the revenues and expenses are not fully attributable to the Company.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes stock-based compensation expense, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, restructuring, impairments of equity method investments, gain and losses from investments, and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Impairments of equity investments are excluded as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions. Additionally, gains and losses from other investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. Costs related to restructuring activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $931 million in net sales in fiscal 2021 and has over 2,600 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED





9/30/21



9/30/20

Net sales

$ 257,719



$ 204,199

Cost of sales



86,722





66,468

Gross margin



170,997





137,731

Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative



86,175





72,598

Research and development



21,600





16,041

Total operating expenses



107,775





88,639

Operating income



63,222





49,092

Other income (expense)



4,161





(9,753)

Earnings before income taxes



67,383





39,339

Income taxes



(1,598)





5,944

Net earnings, including noncontrolling interest

$ 68,981



$ 33,395

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



(634)





-

Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne



69,615





33,395

Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 1.78



$ 0.87

Diluted

$ 1.69



$ 0.83

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic



39,094





38,536

Diluted



41,158





40,025



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





9/30/21



6/30/21

ASSETS















Cash and equivalents

$ 196,321



$ 199,091

Short-term available-for-sale investments



38,740





32,463

Accounts receivable, net



147,548





145,385

Inventories



117,366





116,748

Other current assets



43,773





16,919

Total current assets



543,748





510,606



















Property and equipment, net



207,134





207,907

Right of use asset



71,396





73,834

Goodwill and intangible assets, net



1,436,320





1,459,035

Other assets



11,589





11,575

Total assets

$ 2,270,187



$ 2,262,957



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 75,253



$ 95,960

Contract liabilities



19,121





18,995

Income taxes payable



6,505





5,336

Contingent consideration payable



5,000





4,000

Operating lease liabilities – current



12,001





11,602

Current portion of long-term debt obligations



12,500





12,500

Other current liabilities



3,612





3,891

Total current liabilities



133,992





152,284



















Deferred income taxes



98,812





93,125

Long-term debt obligations



287,723





328,827

Operating lease liabilities



65,059





67,625

Long-term contingent consideration payable



17,600





25,400

Other long-term liabilities



20,046





24,462

Stockholders' equity



1,646,955





1,571,234

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,270,187



$ 2,262,957



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED





9/30/21



9/30/20

Gross margin percentage – GAAP



66.4 %



67.4 % Identified adjustments:















Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



0.6 %



- % Amortization of intangibles



4.0 %



4.2 % Stock compensation expense - COGS



0.1 %



0.3 % Impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries



0.1 %



- % Gross margin percentage - Adjusted



71.2 %



71.9 %

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED





9/30/21



9/30/20

Operating margin percentage – GAAP



24.5 %



24.0 % Identified adjustments:















Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



0.6 %



- % Amortization of intangibles



7.1 %



7.6 % Acquisition related expenses



(0.9) %



0.1 % Stock-based compensation



5.4 %



6.5 % Restructuring costs



0.5 %



- % Impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries



0.6 %



- % Operating margin percentage - Adjusted



37.8 %



38.2 %

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED





9/30/21



9/30/20

Net earnings before taxes – GAAP

$ 67,383



$ 39,339

Identified adjustments attributable to Bio-Techne:















Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



1,512





-

Amortization of intangibles



18,389





15,501

Acquisition related expenses



(2,262)





230

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



13,860





13,333

Restructuring costs



1,185





-

Realized (gain) loss on investments and other



(6,235)





4,351

Impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries



1,562





-

Net earnings before taxes – Adjusted

$ 95,394



$ 72,754



















Non-GAAP tax rate



21.0 %



21.5 % Non-GAAP tax expense



20,033





15,609



















Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne

$ 75,361



$ 57,145



















Earnings per share - diluted – Adjusted

$ 1.83



$ 1.43



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP adjusted tax rate (In percentages) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED





9/30/21



9/30/20

GAAP effective tax rate



(2.4) %



15.1 % Discrete items



26.3





10.6

Annual tax forecast update



-





-

Long-term GAAP tax rate



23.9 %



25.7 %

















Rate impact items















Stock based compensation



(2.1)





(3.7) % Other



(0.8)





(0.5)

Total rate impact items



(2.9) %



(4.2) %

















Non-GAAP tax rate



21.0 %



21.5 %

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED





9/30/21



9/30/20

Protein Sciences segment revenue

$ 197,186



$ 154,446

Diagnostics and Genomics segment revenue



60,985





50,125

Intersegment revenue



(452)





(372)

Consolidated revenue

$ 257,719



$ 204,199



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED





9/30/21



9/30/20

Protein Sciences segment operating income

$ 90,100



$ 70,352

Diagnostics and Genomics segment operating income



7,463





8,674

Segment operating income



97,563





79,026

Corporate general, selling, and administrative



(210)





(964)

Adjusted operating income



97,353





78,062

Amortization of intangibles



(18,389)





(15,501)

Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



(1,512)





-

Acquisition related expenses



2,377





(136)

Impact of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries



(1,562)





-

Stock-based compensation



(13,860)





(13,333)

Restructuring costs



(1,185)





-

Operating income

$ 63,222



$ 49,092



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)





QUARTER ENDED





9/30/21



9/30/20

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net earnings

$ 68,981



$ 33,395

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



24,734





21,088

Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory



1,512





-

Stock-based compensation expense



11,737





12,953

Fair value adjustment to available for sale investments



(5,277)





4,351

Contingent consideration payments - Operating



(3,300)









Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable



(2,800)





(150)

Other operating activities



(47,153)





(5,628)

Net cash provided by operating activities



48,434





66,009



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Additions to property and equipment



(6,070)





(10,938)

Other investing activities



(1,050)





2,800

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(7,120)





(8,138)





































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Cash dividends



(12,493)





(12,336)

Proceeds from stock option exercises



37,880





15,418

Long-term debt activity, net



(41,125)





(33,125)

Contingent consideration payments - Financing



(700)









Other financing activity



(23,246)





(4,890)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(39,684)





(34,933)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(4,400)





(159)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(2,770)





22,779

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



199,091





146,625

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 196,321



$ 169,404



