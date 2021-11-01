Sip, Sip Hooray! Wendy's Celebrates National Adoption Month with Fan Favorite Frosty Key Tags and Free In-App Drink Offer "Season of Giving" promotions benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, supporting its mission to find forever families for children in foster care

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Celebrate National Adoption Month with Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags and Free In-App Drink Promotion

WHAT:

During National Adoption Month this November, Wendy's® is continuing its "Season of Giving" by bringing back not one, but two fan-favorite promotions: Wendy's Frosty® Key Tags AND in-app FREE soft drink offer from Coca-Cola® and Dr Pepper®. The campaigns support Wendy's commitment to finding loving, permanent homes for children in foster care by partnering with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA).

Frosty Key Tags: Frosty Key Tags are back and sweeter than ever! By purchasing a Key Tag for just $2 , fans will receive one FREE Jr. Frosty with any purchase* every. single. day. in 2022. As if you needed another reason to enjoy free Jr. Frosty treats all year long, proceeds from Frosty Key Tag sales go directly to the DTFA*!

FREE In-App Drink Offer: Receive a FREE beverage of any kind with any purchase** from our friends at Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper. Every time fans redeem the in-app offer for a free soft drink, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will make a donation to the DTFA.** The offer refreshes daily all November. A free drink at Wendy's every day? Cheers to that!

For nearly three decades, Wendy's has been passionate about raising funds and awareness of the urgent need for adoptive families for youth in foster care. The DTFA's child-focused recruitment model supports the hiring of adoption professionals who work with smaller caseloads of children in foster care, ensuring they have enough time and resources to find the right home for every child. There's no better time to support the DTFA's mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems than during Wendy's "Season of Giving."

WHERE & WHEN:

Frosty Key Tags: Now through January 31, 2022 , pick up a Frosty Key Tag at participating U.S. Wendy's locations or via Now through, pick up a Frosty Key Tag at participating U.S. Wendy's locations or via the mobile app . If purchasing digital Key Tags in the app, customers will immediately receive the Key Tag as a mobile offer which can be applied to mobile orders or added to Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning.***

Coca-Cola & Dr Pepper: For the entire month of November, fans can score a FREE drink of any kind with purchase** via an in-app offer. The promotion refreshes daily (yep, you can get a FREE soft drink every day) and is inclusive of Wendy's entire drink lineup. We're talking Coke® Zero Sugar, Dr Pepper Cherry, Coca-Cola Vanilla—you name it! Enjoy a free soft drink with any purchase by scanning the mobile offer in-restaurant or via drive-thru.**

To learn more about how Wendy's supports making more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Square Deal Blog or www.davethomasfoundation.org.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*At participating U.S. locations. 85 percent of every $2 Frosty Key Tag sold from 11/1/2021 to 1/31/2022 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Key Tags valid from 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2022. One free Jr. Frosty per visit with any purchase.

**At participating U.S. Wendy's. A la carte only. Not valid on delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. For each offer redeemed via the Wendy's app through 11/30/2021, $5 will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, up to a maximum of $500,000.00. See the Wendy's app for further details.

***Wendy's app download and account registration required to purchase and redeem the digital Frosty Key Tag though the Wendy's app. Digital Frosty Key Tag will be automatically added to user's account immediately upon purchase. Offer refreshes hourly and is only valid for one use per order with any purchase until 12/31/2022.



****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

© 2021 The Coca-Cola Company

"Coca-Cola" and "Coke" are registered trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company

DR PEPPER is a registered trademark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

Celebrate National Adoption Month with Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags and Free In-App Drink Promotion

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company