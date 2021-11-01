Rambus Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. GAAP revenue for the third quarter was $81.3 million; licensing billings were $66.1 million, product revenue was $36.7 million, and contract and other revenue was $11.5 million. The Company also generated $46.0 million in cash provided by operating activities.

"Rambus delivered a strong third quarter, supported by great execution from the team," said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus. "We are well positioned for continued profitable growth as demonstrated by this quarter's record product revenue from memory interface chips. Strategically, we continue to scale the business as the integrations of AnalogX and PLDA are well underway with the new teams already contributing new products and design wins."

Quarterly Financial Review - GAAP

Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)

2021

2020 Revenue







Product revenue

$ 36.7



$ 29.8

Royalties

33.1



16.6

Contract and other revenue

11.5



10.5

Total revenue

81.3



56.9

Cost of product revenue

13.1



9.7

Cost of contract and other revenue

1.5



1.3

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (included in total cost of revenue)

3.8



4.3

Total operating expenses (1)

58.2



54.1

Operating income (loss)

$ 4.7



$ (12.5)

Operating margin

6 %

(22) % Net income (loss)

$ 3.7



$ (12.7)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.03



$ (0.11)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 46.0



$ 44.1





_________________________________________ (1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.4 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Quarterly Financial Review - Non-GAAP (including operational metric) (1)

Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2021

2020 Licensing billings (2)

$ 66.1



$ 63.1

Product revenue

$ 36.7



$ 29.8

Contract and other revenue

$ 11.5



$ 10.5

Cost of product revenue

$ 13.1



$ 9.7

Cost of contract and other revenue

$ 1.5



$ 1.3

Total operating expenses

$ 48.2



$ 45.8

Interest and other income (expense), net

$ (0.2)



$ (0.6)

Diluted share count

114



116



_________________________________________ (1) See "Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table included below. Note that the applicable non-GAAP measures are presented and that revenue and cost of contract and other revenue are solely presented on a GAAP basis.



(2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $81.3 million, in line with the Company's expectations. The Company also had licensing billings of $66.1 million, product revenue of $36.7 million, and contract and other revenue of $11.5 million. The Company had GAAP cost of revenue of $18.4 million and operating expenses of $58.2 million. The Company also had total non-GAAP operating expenses of $62.8 million (which includes non-GAAP cost of revenue), in line with the Company's expectations. The Company had GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.03. The Company's diluted share count was 114 million shares. Due to the Company's strong performance and focus on operational efficiency, the Company delivered strong results in the third quarter, with revenue and profitability in line with expectations.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2021 were $419.7 million, a decrease of $57.4 million from June 30, 2021, mainly due to approximately $97.1 million paid in connection with the acquisitions of AnalogX Inc. and PLDA Group, net of cash acquired of approximately $8.6 million, partially offset by cash provided by operating activities of approximately $46.0 million.

2021 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The Company will discuss its full revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth fourth quarter outlook for other measures.

(In millions)

GAAP

Non-GAAP (1) Licensing billings (2)

$62 - $68

$62 - $68 Product revenue

$40 - $46

$40 - $46 Contract and other revenue

$12 - $18

$12 - $18 Total operating costs and expenses

$80 - $76

$68 - $64 Interest and other income (expense), net

($1)

($1) Diluted share count

115

115





_________________________________________ (1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates" table included below. Note that the applicable non-GAAP measures are presented, and that revenue is solely presented on a GAAP basis.



(2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences. This metric is the same for both GAAP and non-GAAP presentations.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $62 million and $68 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $26 million and $32 million, product revenue to be between $40 million and $46 million and contract and other revenue to be between $12 million and $18 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales, solutions licensing among other matters.

The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $80 million and $76 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $68 million and $64 million. These expectations also assume non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net, of ($1 million), tax rate of 24% and diluted share count of 115 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense ($8 million), amortization expense ($4 million), non-cash interest expense on convertible notes ($2 million) and interest income related to the significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements ($2 million).

Conference Call

The Company's management will discuss the results of the quarter during a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT today. The call, audio and slides will be available online at investor.rambus.com and a replay will be available for the next week at the following numbers: (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with ID# 9537075.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In the commentary set forth above and in the financial statements included in this earnings release, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: operating expenses and interest and other income (expense), net. In computing each of these non-GAAP financial measures, the following items were considered as discussed below: stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, expense on abandoned operating leases, non-cash interest expense and certain other one-time adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company's performance compares to other periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial statements contained in this release.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense. These expenses primarily relate to employee stock options, employee stock purchase plans, and employee non-vested equity stock and non-vested stock units. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because such expenses are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, given the fact that other companies may grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation expense permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's results with peer companies.

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense. These expenses include all direct costs of certain acquisitions and the current periods' portion of any retention bonus expense associated with the acquisitions. The Company excludes these expenses in order to provide better comparability between periods as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the Company's operations.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The Company incurs expenses for the amortization of intangible assets acquired in acquisitions. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company's prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company's core business.

Expense on abandoned operating leases. Reflects the expense on building leases that were abandoned. The Company excludes these charges because such charges are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes. The Company incurs non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes. The Company excludes non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes to provide more accurate comparisons of the Company's results with other peer companies and to more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations.

Income tax adjustments. For purposes of internal forecasting, planning and analyzing future periods that assume net income from operations, the Company estimates a fixed, long-term projected tax rate of approximately 24 percent for both 2021 and 2020, which consists of estimated U.S. federal and state tax rates, and excludes tax rates associated with certain items such as withholding tax, tax credits, deferred tax asset valuation allowance and the release of any deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company has applied these tax rates to its non-GAAP financial results for all periods in the relevant years to assist the Company's planning.

On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as significant gains or losses from contingencies that the Company may exclude in deriving its non-GAAP financial measures if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus' expectations regarding business opportunities, the Company's ability to deliver long-term, profitable growth, the successful integrations of AnalogX and PLDA, product and investment strategies, and the Company's outlook and financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and related drivers. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. Actual results may differ materially. The Company's business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus' periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the potential adverse impacts related to, or arising from, the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact

Rahul Mathur

Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Rambus Inc.

(408) 462-8000

rmathur@rambus.com

Rambus Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 151,871



$ 128,967

Marketable securities

267,857



373,682

Accounts receivable

46,674



27,903

Unbilled receivables

138,281



138,813

Inventories

8,085



14,466

Prepaids and other current assets

11,991



15,881

Total current assets

624,759



699,712

Intangible assets, net

62,431



36,487

Goodwill

279,091



183,222

Property, plant and equipment, net

51,516



57,693

Operating lease right-of-use assets

25,202



28,708

Deferred tax assets

3,846



4,353

Unbilled receivables

151,462



236,699

Other assets

4,359



4,535

Total assets

$ 1,202,666



$ 1,251,409











LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 13,281



$ 8,993

Accrued salaries and benefits

15,331



23,326

Deferred revenue

20,324



10,198

Income taxes payable

20,443



20,064

Operating lease liabilities

6,501



4,724

Other current liabilities

19,295



18,559

Total current liabilities

95,175



85,864

Long-term liabilities:







Convertible notes

161,733



156,031

Long-term operating lease liabilities

30,400



34,305

Long-term income taxes payable

25,797



41,333

Deferred tax liabilities

23,888



14,276

Other long-term liabilities

17,830



6,894

Total long-term liabilities

259,648



252,839

Total stockholders' equity

847,843



912,706

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,202,666



$ 1,251,409



Rambus Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:















Product revenue

$ 36,710



$ 29,769



$ 98,661



$ 92,222

Royalties

33,044



16,602



103,813



56,828

Contract and other revenue

11,528



10,544



34,049



35,359

Total revenue

81,282



56,915



236,523



184,409

Cost of revenue:















Cost of product revenue

13,157



9,661



35,989



30,281

Cost of contract and other revenue

1,456



1,267



4,029



4,000

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,813



4,336



12,638



13,016

Total cost of revenue

18,426



15,264



52,656



47,297

Gross profit

62,856



41,651



183,867



137,112

Operating expenses:















Research and development

35,592



33,733



99,415



105,085

Sales, general and administrative

22,210



20,182



67,956



65,209

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

359



236



817



832

Restructuring charges

—



—



368



836

Change in fair value of earn-out liability

—



—



—



(1,800)

Total operating expenses

58,161



54,151



168,556



170,162

Operating income (loss)

4,695



(12,500)



15,311



(33,050)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

2,726



3,554



8,088



14,685

Interest expense

(2,672)



(2,586)



(7,969)



(7,721)

Interest and other income (expense), net

54



968



119



6,964

Income (loss) before income taxes

4,749



(11,532)



15,430



(26,086)

Provision for income taxes

1,073



1,205



3,201



2,330

Net income (loss)

$ 3,676



$ (12,737)



$ 12,229



$ (28,416)

Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.03



$ (0.11)



$ 0.11



$ (0.25)

Diluted

$ 0.03



$ (0.11)



$ 0.11



$ (0.25)

Weighted average shares used in per share calculation















Basic

108,989



113,828



111,103



113,437

Diluted

113,661



113,828



114,954



113,437



Rambus Inc. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, (In thousands)

2021

2020 Cost of product revenue

$ 13,157



$ 9,661

Adjustment:







Stock-based compensation expense

(101)



—

Non-GAAP cost of product revenue

$ 13,056



$ 9,661











Total operating expenses

$ 58,161



$ 54,151

Adjustments:







Stock-based compensation expense

(7,381)



(6,834)

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense

(1,658)



(1,327)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(359)



(236)

Expense on abandoned operating leases

(521)



—

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$ 48,242



$ 45,754











Interest and other income (expense), net

$ 54



$ 968

Adjustments:







Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and

technology licensing arrangements

(2,163)



(3,379)

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes

1,927



1,823

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

$ (182)



$ (588)













Rambus Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates (Unaudited)

2021 Fourth Quarter Outlook

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (In millions)

Low

High Forward-looking operating costs and expenses

$ 79.9



$ 75.9

Adjustments:







Stock-based compensation expense

(8.0)



(8.0)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(3.9)



(3.9)

Forward-looking Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses

$ 68.0



$ 64.0











Forward-looking interest and other income (expense), net

$ (1.0)



$ (1.0)

Adjustments:







Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and

technology licensing arrangements

(1.9)



(1.9)

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes

1.9



1.9

Forward-looking Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net

$ (1.0)



$ (1.0)



