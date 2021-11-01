Caribou Coffee Announces Return Of Classic Holiday Beverage Trio And Unveils Three New Cup Designs For Winter Season Festive Flavors Offered This Year Include Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte and Spicy Mocha

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee ®, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, announced the highly-anticipated return of its classic trio of holiday beverages: Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte and Spicy Mocha. These seasonal offerings are now available at select coffeehouses throughout the Twin Cities and slated to be rolled out nationwide starting on Thursday, Nov. 4. Making this season a little brighter, Caribou Coffee also unveiled three new holiday cup designs featuring iconic images and festive patterns.

Caribou Coffee

"Connection is the heart of Caribou Coffee, and we hope to offer our guests ways and moments to connect with their loved ones this holiday season," said Erin Newkirk, VP of Brand Strategy at Caribou Coffee. "Our holiday beverages are crafted to spark joy with every sip, especially when served in our beautiful new cups that capture the magic of this time of year. And we are thrilled to have just launched our nationwide subscription program, providing an opportunity to share a cup of Caribou with friends and family, near and far."

The secret behind Caribou's unparalleled level of quality is a commitment to using real, premium ingredients. With joy and simplicity at the forefront of the holiday season, guests will be able to taste the difference of real melted white chocolate and crushed candy canes in their holiday beverage of choice.

Guests can celebrate the holidays their way by choosing from a wide-range of preparation options available only at Caribou, including its signature Crafted Press. Caribou Coffee's 2021 holiday lineup includes:

Ho Ho Mint Mocha: A timeless holiday classic, Ho Ho Mint Mocha combines real chocolate melted into steamed milk and mixed with rich espresso and mint flavor. The Ho Ho Mint Mocha is topped with real whipped cream and crushed candy canes. This beverage can be enjoyed as hot, iced, blended, Nitro or Crafted Press .

Spicy Mocha: Turn up the heat this winter with flavors of cinnamon, ancho chilies and chipotle peppers. This spicy combination is mixed with real chocolate, melted into steamed milk, and topped with real whipped cream and chocolate chips. Enjoy this holiday beverage hot, iced, blended or Nitro.

Fa La Latte: Nothing says the holidays quite like eggnog! This returning fan-favorite combines creamy, sweet eggnog blended with rich espresso and topped with real whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg. You can order the Fa La Latte hot, iced or Nitro.

Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich : A crowd pleaser season after season, Caribou's take on chicken and waffles is made with chicken sausage, gouda and a cage-free egg between two maple waffles.

Gingerbread: Making a return to our bakery cases, Caribou's delicious gingerbread is made with the perfect hint of ginger spice and topped with sweet icing.

Caribou fans can also look forward to new seasonal merchandise, available in stores and online, including an assortment of holiday giftables such as Buffalo Plaid drinkware and flasks, holiday ornaments and apparel. Caribou Coffee has also launched two exclusive holiday coffee blends available in store, at CaribouCoffee.com and in select retail partners nationwide. Made with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee, these offerings include Reindeer Blend, bringing together coffees from Central America combined with heavy-bodied and rich flavors from Indonesia that gives a hint of caramel and a dash of spice, and Bold North Blend, a dark roast with flavors of warm caramel and barrel oak.

Additionally, for those looking for gift options to delight the Caribou Coffee enthusiast beyond the holiday season, the brand recently launched its nationwide Subscription Program to ship a wide array of Caribou Coffee products wherever you call home. Subscription's members have the option to select from beans to K-Cup® Pods, teas and canned beverages, all packed directly at our roastery and delivered fresh, straight to your door.

Caribou's holiday menu and merchandise will be available at hundreds of coffeehouse locations nationwide throughout the season. Caribou Perks® Members have various options to order and pick up their favorite holiday drinks, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Perks app to earn Caribou Perks® points for in-store or drive-thru pickup. For more information on Caribou Coffee and its holiday line-up visit CaribouCoffee.com.

About Caribou Coffee ®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides high-quality handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small, with 314 company owned locations nationwide, 135 domestic license locations in 22 states, and 269 franchise stores in 10 countries as of June 30, 2021. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee's unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled consumer experience has translated to an industry-leading NPS score. Additionally, in 2019, the brand debuted its Caribou Cabin restaurant prototype, which features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru focused model and has expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products are also available in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.

Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Bagel Brands®. Panera Brands companies are independently-operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at caribouperks.com . To learn more about Caribou Coffee's franchise opportunity, visit cariboucoffee.com/franchising.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

(954) 893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caribou Coffee