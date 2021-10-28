Coway wins Good Design Award for 15 consecutive years for innovative design

Coway Noble air purifiers achieve a Grand Slam of most sought-after design accolades at the Good Design Award, IDEA Awards, iF Design Award 2021, and the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," clinched four awards at Good Design Award 2021. It marks the 15th consecutive year to receive the honor of winning the Good Design Award.

Coway Honored with Four Accolades at Good Design Award

Good Design Award is the most prestigious international design competition hosted by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion. Each entry is evaluated according to a rigorous set of criteria, including design, humanity, honesty, innovation, aesthetics, and ethics of a product. A 'G-mark' is given to the winner.

Coway Noble air purifier series (AP-1521B / AP-2021A / AP-3021D), the award honoree, is a line of tower air purifiers created with a vision to transform air purifiers from functional appliances to works of art. Inspired by architecture, the tower-type design with a delicately illuminated display adds a premium aesthetic and elegance to any space. Its unique look naturally harmonizes with its surroundings.

In addition to the exterior design, the product also received praise for its convenient functionality. Some highlights include foldable, easy-to-replace filters for more efficient air intake and portability and an air-plate vent system that allows direct and indirect airflow to suit consumer needs.

The Noble series has also secured distinctions from the Red Dot Award, iF Design Award, and IDEA Awards earlier this year.

In addition, dehumidifier (AD-1221E), air purifier (AP-1720H), and water purifier (P-6320L/R) have also won accolades at the Good Design Award.

"Our focus on product's fundamental feature as well as harmonious design to the space received recognition with several wins in the most prominent international design awards," said Hyun Joo Song, head of the Product Center at Coway. "We will continue to introduce innovative designs to give an exceptional experience for our consumers."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Coway Co., Ltd.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.