MSPs Can Leverage the SRA Deadline to Generate New Business Compliancy Group prepares clients to conduct their annual risk assessments by connecting them with MSPs.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year comes to a close, now is the time to think about your annual HIPAA security risk assessment (SRA). Each year, organizations that work in healthcare (covered entities and business associates) are required to conduct an accurate and thorough security risk assessment.

The primary purpose of conducting a risk assessment is to identify threats and vulnerabilities to patient protected health information, and improve your data security by doing so. By completing your annual risk assessment you are better prepared to prevent, identify, and respond to potential breaches. Thus, risk assessments decrease the likelihood of being breaches and fined for noncompliance with HIPAA, while increasing data security.

"The healthcare industry has become a prime target for hackers. With the threat growing each year, healthcare organizations must be vigilant in their efforts to keep patient information secure. The best way to do that is to conduct a security risk assessment to identify risks so that you can implement additional security measures to prevent incidents from occurring" - Marc Haskelson, CEO and President, Compliancy Group.

Many businesses lack IT staff and don't have the security expertise to complete an SRA, this is why Compliancy Group partners with MSPs. With the risk assessment season underway, healthcare businesses are looking for help to meet their SRA obligation before the end of year deadline. MSPs that partner with Compliancy Group now are in the perfect position to generate new business by leveraging this deadline. Compliancy Group handles the compliance aspect of meeting SRA requirements, while MSPs handle the security aspects of an SRA.

