JCET Continues Strong 2021 with Another Record High Performance in Q3

JCET Q3 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was RMB 8.10 billion , an increase of 19.3% year on year. A record high third quarter in the company's history.

Generated RMB 1.91 billion cash from operations, an increase of 29.2% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.27 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.64 billion .

Net profit was RMB 0.79 billion , a record high third quarter in the company's history.

Earnings per share was RMB 0.45 , as compared to RMB 0.25 in Q3 2020.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. According to the financial report, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 8.10 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 19.3% year on year, and net profit of RMB 0.79 billion, a record high third quarter in the company's history.

Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "We delivered another quarter of record highs in revenue and profit in Q3. Our balance sheet continues to be strengthened with significant improvements in our key financial metrics. JCET's outstanding performance in 2021 is the result of the successful execution of our focused growth strategy."

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "After delivering record high results in the first half of 2021, JCET continued its positive momentum of steady growth in the third quarter. In the second half of this year, JCET's global manufacturing centers continue to optimize their mass production technologies and operational efficiency. All manufacturing centers continue to enhance their R&D and innovation capabilities for advanced technologies. In particular, the XDFOI™ series of products for 3D packaging was launched in July providing industry-leading ultra-high density heterogeneous integration solutions for a wide range of global customers engaged in high performance computing. The company's development over the past 50 years has built a solid foundation for the more internationalized management strategies implemented by JCET in recent years. With the support of shareholders and the collaborative efforts of all our employees, JCET is growing together with its customers and partners and has entered a new phase of technology leadership and steady growth."

Click to view: JCET 2021 Third Quarter Report

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)





RMB in millions





























As of











Sep 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2020 ASSETS















Current assets















Currency funds









2,980

2,235 Trading financial assets









1,925

5 Derivative financial assets









2

8 Accounts receivable









4,218

3,846 Receivables financing









44

41 Prepayments









336

158 Other receivables









31

41 Inventories









3,674

2,946 Other current assets









129

149 Total current assets









13,339

9,429 Non-current assets















Long-term receivables









38

42 Long-term equity investments









772

949 Other equity investments









430

430 Investment properties









93

96 Fixed assets









18,219

17,790 Construction in progress









1,015

866 Right-of-use assets









661

0 Intangible assets









444

526 Goodwill









2,058

2,071 Deferred tax assets









85

128 Other non-current assets









1

1 Total non-current assets









23,816

22,899 Total assets









37,155

32,328

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities















Short-term borrowings









3,827

5,288 Derivative financial liabilities









17

0 Notes payable









422

513 Accounts payable









6,034

4,499 Contract liabilities









342

173 Employee benefits payable









916

858 Taxes and surcharges payable









139

109 Other payables









286

254 Current portion of long-term liabilities









1,357

2,131 Other current liabilities









12

21 Total current liabilities









13,352

13,846 Non-current liabilities















Long-term borrowings









2,415

2,978 Bonds payable









0

999 Lease liabilities









638

0 Long-term payables









0

592 Long-term employee benefits payable









4

4 Deferred income









335

375 Deferred tax liabilities









132

124 Total non-current liabilities









3,524

5,072 Total liabilities









16,876

18,918 Equity















Paid-in capital









1,780

1,603 Capital reserves









14,984

10,242 Accumulated other comprehensive income









(160)

(83) Surplus reserves









120

120 Unappropriated profit









3,544

1,518 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent









20,268

13,400 Minority shareholders









11

10 Total equity









20,279

13,410 Total liabilities and equity









37,155

32,328



































CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions, except share data





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020 Revenue

8,099

6,787

21,917

18,763 Less: Cost of sales

6,576

5,631

18,006

15,863 Taxes and surcharges

16

11

58

28 Selling expenses

49

59

145

175 Administrative expenses

276

252

743

687 Research and development expenses

312

277

860

768 Finance expenses

20

179

176

482 Including: Interest expenses

70

131

270

433 Interest income

14

12

34

31 Add: Other income

38

17

135

97 Investment income / (loss)

15

(1)

299

(8) Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

3

(1)

286

(8) Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging

(8)

6

(11)

1 Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities

0

28

0

28 Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

14

(1)

14

(7) Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(34)

0

(52)

(25) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets

16

33

30

42 Operating profit / (loss)

891

460

2,344

888 Add: Non-operating income

0

3

6

3 Less: Non-operating expenses

8

10

11

18 Profit / (loss) before income taxes

883

453

2,339

873 Less: Income tax expenses

89

55

222

108 Net profit / (loss)

794

398

2,117

765 Classified by continuity of operations















Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

794

398

2,117

765 Classified by ownership















Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

793

398

2,116

764 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

1

0

1

1 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

2,751

598

1,517

231 Less: Cash dividends payable

0

0

89

0 Other reductions

0

2

0

2 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)

3,544

994

3,544

994 Other comprehensive income, net of tax

24

(354)

(78)

(197) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

24

(354)

(78)

(197) Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

0

(10)

1

(10) Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

0

0

1

0 Change in the fair value of other equity investments

0

(10)

0

(10) Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

24

(344)

(79)

(187) Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss

0

0

(21)

0 Cash flow hedge reserve

(4)

(1)

(9)

1 Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

28

(343)

(49)

(188) Total comprehensive income

818

42

2,039

567 Including:















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

817

42

2,038

566 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

1

0

1

1 Earnings per share















Basic earnings per share

0.45

0.25

1.23

0.48 Diluted earnings per share

0.45

0.25

1.23

0.48



































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

8,048

6,468

22,834

19,360 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

107

105

340

528 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

94

244

207

767 Total cash inflows from operating activities

8,249

6,817

23,381

20,655 Cash payments for goods and services

4,995

4,241

14,415

13,584 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,057

856

3,327

2,644 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

210

81

589

313 Other cash payments relating to operating activities

75

159

257

482 Total cash outflows from operating activities

6,337

5,337

18,588

17,023 Net cash flows from operating activities

1,912

1,480

4,793

3,632 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Cash receipts from returns of investments

2,455

6

2,852

6 Cash receipts from investment income

13

0

13

0 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

93

38

261

65 Total cash inflows from investing activities

2,561

44

3,126

71 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

1,365

726

3,013

2,062 Cash payments for investments

2,420

0

4,376

0 Total cash outflows from investing activities

3,785

726

7,389

2,062 Net cash flows from investing activities

(1,224)

(682)

(4,263)

(1,991) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Cash proceeds from investments by others

0

0

4,966

0 Cash receipts from borrowings

2,268

1,418

4,629

9,950 Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

0

0

347

0 Total cash inflows from financing activities

2,268

1,418

9,942

9,950 Cash repayments for debts

2,985

2,311

8,515

10,452 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

161

120

366

425 Other cash payments relating to financing activities

212

206

771

491 Total cash outflows from financing activities

3,358

2,637

9,652

11,368 Net cash flows from financing activities

(1,090)

(1,219)

290

(1,418) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1

(48)

(7)

(33) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(401)

(469)

813

190 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,381

2,525

2,167

1,866 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

2,980

2,056

2,980

2,056

