Chroma Courses™ will also enable tens of thousands of teachers on Skillshare to deepen engagement with their audience and earn more revenue

Skillshare Launches Chroma Courses, Cohort-Based Courses for Learners Seeking Deeper Teacher Interactions and Peer Support Chroma Courses™ will also enable tens of thousands of teachers on Skillshare to deepen engagement with their audience and earn more revenue

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare, the largest online learning community for creativity, today announced the launch of Chroma Courses. With enrollment beginning this month, the multi-week, immersive, small-group courses will have limited seating and feature exclusive content from Skillshare's most in-demand teachers, live Q&As, and personalized feedback on assignments. Skillshare Chroma Courses bring together the best of both worlds: the ease and accessibility of online learning with the personal community and connection traditionally reserved for in-person learning. Chroma Courses will provide learners with instructor access, personal guidance, a peer community, and accountability in meeting their learning goals.

(PRNewsfoto/Skillshare)

The launch of Skillshare Chroma Courses comes as online learners have expressed new needs coming out of COVID-19 quarantines. Online learners value high-touch access to teachers, particularly ones they know and admire, and especially as a way to receive direct feedback on their work. Online learners also value interaction with peers when there is a shared experience, for example when they have worked on the same project. With live, small-group formats, Skillshare Chroma Courses will deliver unprecedented access to direct, personalized feedback from some of Skillshare's most in-demand teachers. As always, each course will have a project component so that members can learn by doing.

"The future of learning is personal, project-based, and feedback-driven," said Matt Cooper, CEO of Skillshare. "With Skillshare Chroma Courses, we are building on Skillshare's key differentiator in the learning space - our community - to forge even deeper connections between our members and our teachers. We are also thrilled that Skillshare Chroma Courses support creators on Skillshare with even more opportunities to build their audience and revenue."

The Skillshare community is home to more than tens of thousands teachers and presents exponential growth opportunities for those navigating the $100 billion creator economy. Skillshare Chroma Courses are another pathway for creators to grow their audiences with deeper interactions and take advantage of the built-in reach to Skillshare's 13 million members. With Chroma Courses, teachers will be able to support their learners through better collaboration, personalized feedback, more communication channels, and in-depth content.

The first Skillshare Chroma Course, a pilot with Skillshare Originals teachers, famed design duo DKNG, offers an insider's view of Vector Illustration For Merch. Members are learning DKNG's favorite tools and techniques in a four-week course with 25 peers, which also includes live teacher Q&As, exclusive content and tools, and personalized feedback on projects from DKNG.

Additional Chroma Courses will include photographer Brandon Woelfel, illustrator Cat Coquillette, and designer Jeff Staple. To learn more, visit the Skillshare blog.

About Skillshare

Skillshare is the world's largest online learning community for creativity. With more than 13 million registered members and over 30,000 video-based classes in a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design to photography to painting and illustration to interior design—taught by industry experts including Aaron Draplin, Kelis, Emily Henderson, Thomas Frank, and Jeff Staple —Skillshare's mission is to make the creative life possible for everyone around the world. To learn more, go to: https://www.skillshare.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skillshare