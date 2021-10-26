New England Patriots Alumni Club Raise Their Highest Raffle Proceeds with Help from Apex Entertainment®

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Entertainment®, through their Apex Cares program, helped raise $10,850.00 for the New England Patriots Alumni Club by donating two tickets that were raffled off to the Patriots vs. Buccaneers game on Sunday October 3rd.

Check Presentation from Apex Entertainment to New England Patriots Alumni Club (L to R) Pete Brock, Club President; Steve Nelson, Patriots Hall of Famer; George Aronstein, Apex Director of Operations: Ty Law, Patriots Hall of Famer; Marcus Kemblowski, Apex Chief Operations Officer; Rob Luzzi, Director of Field Marketing for RA Ventures; Amy Reinert, Chief Marketing for RA Ventures

﻿The New England Patriots Alumni Club (NEPAC) is a non-proﬁt organization comprised of former Patriots working towards promoting leadership and teamwork while supporting one another. Funds raised help NEPAC conduct their Football For YOU program which gives youth an opportunity to learn drills and skills related to football, alongside retired Patriots players and coaches.

Apex Entertainment® recognizes the importance of giving back to their communities and they do this through their Apex Cares program. They approached Patriots Hall of Famer, Ty Law, about donating the game tickets and he suggested working with the New England Patriots Alumni Club. NEPAC set up an online raffle with entries being $10.00 each. The raffle raised a total of $10,850.00. "This is the largest amount we have raised in any of our raffles," said Alumni Club President Pete Brock, "we are grateful for all the money raised and for the support from Apex Entertainment."

The winner of the Game Day Ticket raffle was announced on September 30th. "I'm a HUGE fan, this is a dream come true. I've never won anything in my life!" said Tiffany P. from Maynard, MA about winning the tickets and attending her first Patriots game.

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment®, located at 21 Apex Drive in Marlborough MA, is a family entertainment center that is 100,000 sq. ft. of pure fun! It features 30 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, multi-level indoor go kart track, laser tag, bumper cars, and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and 4,000 sq. ft. state of the art meeting space, perfect for everything from off-site meetings to corporate team building events and holiday parties. Apex Entertainment has other locations in Virginia Beach, VA, Syracuse and Albany, NY. Visit www.apexentertainment.com for additional information.

