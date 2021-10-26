Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. Offer Natural Product C02 Extraction Services

Advanced Extraction Systems Logo (CNW Group/Advanced Extraction Systems)

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. (AESI) is excited to announce the launch of AESI's Natural Product Extraction Division, with R&D and pilot scale facilities located in both Canada and Europe. This division of AESI brings over 75 years of process and product development experience in Supercritical Fluid Extraction. Supercritical fluid extraction uses carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to streamline the commercialization of solvent free, high value products from various biological materials such as agricultural and aquatic species, microbes, yeast, bacteria, algae etc. Current and past extraction projects but not limited to include the defatting of protein flour for the production protein isolates, extraction and isolation lutein esters from Marigolds and the extraction of algae for astaxanthin.

AESI's facilities are equipped with specialized ultra-high pressure (1000Bar) bench and pilot scale CO 2 extraction systems. Our services include, pre valuation of proposed target bioactive, process and product development, CO 2 spray extraction of highly viscous liquids and micronation (particle formation) of solids, liquids, emulsions, and suspensions. We also offer a full suite of analytical services for product assessment. AESI has the capability and skills to design, manufacture, commission and operate bench, pilot, and commercial extraction facilities.

"This unique service offering will allow global food, beverage, personal care and ingredient companies the ability to efficiently test and validate diverse natural product feedstocks and processing methods for novel, high-value ingredients and formulations with minimal investment" states Dr. Janice Thompson, Chair of AESI Scientific Advisory Board.

