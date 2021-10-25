Wellcare Medicare Advantage Plan in Florida Earns 4.5-Star Rating in Annual CMS Star Quality Ratings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, announced today it received a 4.5-Star Rating (out of a possible five stars) from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) annual Star Quality Ratings for Rating Year 2022.

"Our recent Star Ratings reflect our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our Medicare members throughout Florida," said Nathan Landsbaum, Plan President and CEO of Sunshine Health and Wellcare's Medicare plans in Florida. "We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees and the commitment from our robust network of providers who are working each day to provide our members across Florida with access to high-quality care and services."

CMS publishes its annual Star Ratings to help Medicare beneficiaries make informed decisions when selecting health plans. Medicare plans are ranked on a scale of one to five stars, with five stars representing the highest level of quality. The annual ratings are determined by a number of factors, including clinical care, member service experience, and member feedback gathered annually on how well plans performed in several categories, including quality of care and customer service.

"As Wellcare's footprint continues to grow, we remain committed to investing in programs and resources to enhance our ability to deliver high-quality care and services to our Medicare members across the country," said Rich Fisher, SVP and CEO of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company. "Higher performance ratings allow us to reinvest back into our local plans and programs, so we can continue to best serve our members and help them live better, healthier lives."

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene announced it would realign its current Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus, under one unified brand name – Wellcare.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period for all Medicare health plans runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus will transition to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

