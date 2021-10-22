Farmland, recreational land and development land attract strong bidder interest in Schrader auctions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall is shaping up to be a good time for selling land in Oklahoma, if three recent Schrader land auctions are a good indication.

"Just in the past week, we've had large bidder turnouts and strong sale prices on farmland, pasture, recreational land and land with development potential," said Brent Wellings, Southwest manager for Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company.

Back-to-back auctions offering diverse tracts of land in McClain and Garvin Counties resulted in sales of a combined $4.68 million. That included a $3.55 million October 14 auction of 1,061 acres in 21 tracts, including tillable cropland, pasture and recreational land. The auction attracted 50 registered bidders. "We had six different buyers in this auction, including three farmers and three investors. The highest quality land sold for $4,744 per acre, and all of the cropland did well," said Wellings.

A day earlier, Schrader auctioned 308 acres for a total of $1.13 million. The land, offered in 10 tracts, attracted 29 registered bidders and sold to three different buyers. Tracts included frontage on the South Canadian River, pasture and hunting land near Elmore City, and land with development potential along Highway 74 south of Purcell.

On Oct. 19, the auction of 250 acres with development potential in Stillwater attracted 17 registered bidders and sold for $1.426 million.

"The farmland included some very desirable soils, and bidders rewarded that with high prices for Oklahoma cropland," said R.D. Schrader, president of the company.

Those seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

