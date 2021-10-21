TopCashback Celebrates 10th Birthday with Mega Savings Event for Members

Cash back website rings in a decade of business in the United States with exclusive offers and money-saving promotions

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TopCashback.com (TopCashback), the USA's most generous cash back website, is launching a three-day event beginning October 25 to mark its 10th birthday with major saving opportunities for members.

TopCashback's 10th birthday celebration begins October 25th.

Right in time for holiday shopping, the money-saving website is hosting an array of events including:

10 percent cash back or more at stores, like Macy's and adidas , featured on the "10th Birthday Hub." In addition, the site is offering increased cash back rates at over 4,000 retailers.

Bonus cash back ("Global Bonus") where members can opt in to earn $10 additional cash back on a purchase of $25 or more at select retailers.

TopCashback's popular "Treats Game," which will run from October 25 through November 15 . Members can search the site for the brand's trusty flying hummingbird. When they click the bird, members can earn instant cash back or an entry to win a $500 grand prize. $10,000 will be given away in total over the course of the game. Clues are posted daily on the brand's blog and social media channels.

TopCashback Trivia hosted on the "Birthday Hub" from October 25 through October 27 . Members can enter daily for a chance to win $50 cash back with a total of 10 winners every day.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 10 years of TopCashback in America," says Oliver Ragg, co-founder of TopCashback. "The company has grown significantly over the past decade allowing us to continue helping consumers save money on everyday purchases."

As many are getting ready to celebrate the holiday season, online shopping has only increased in popularity.

"Since 2011, we have saved our members over $250 million," adds Mike Tomkins, co-founder of TopCashback. "And what better way to thank our members for 10 great years than celebrating with exclusive offers and events for them to enjoy?"

For more information on the birthday promotions and money-saving tips, visit TopCashback.com.

About TopCashback.com

TopCashback.com (TopCashback) is the USA's most generous cash back website. Founded in the USA in 2011, it offers consumers money back and additional savings on everything they buy when clicking through the site to the 4,400+ retailers available. With over five million members since its inception, TopCashback also provides a large selection of coupons, ranging from money-off discounts to free shipping, to use in conjunction with earning cash back. The site is completely free to join and use with no catch. Once a member's cash back has been confirmed, it can be paid out as soon as it is requested with no minimum amount necessary to withdraw. Members can have their cash back earnings deposited straight into their bank account or withdraw it via PayPal or retailer gift cards, with the latter featuring an extra cash back bonus.

