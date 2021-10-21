Talend Appoints Two New Executives to its C-Suite Robert Purcell joins as Chief Financial Officer and Jeff Lambert is named Chief Legal Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced two new appointments to its executive leadership team. The company has named Robert Purcell its next Chief Financial Officer and Jeff Lambert its first Chief Legal Officer.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Robert and Jeff to Talend; they have exceptional expertise and are a perfect fit to lead the talented teams we have in place," said Christal Bemont, Talend CEO. "Talend is on a rapid growth path with our focus on helping companies solve a fundamental problem with their data. It's no longer just about the first mile of integrating data. Talend is building innovative solutions to provide healthy data for everyone to trust, access, and make critical decisions that drive business outcomes."

Robert Purcell joins Talend with more than 25 years of experience in executive financial roles. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer, Payments for financial software company Paysafe. He has served in leadership roles at some of the "most admired" companies in the world, including Intuit, Amgen, and Deloitte. Robert brings with him an outstanding leadership track record, developing sound strategies and adding value for organizations.

"The pandemic accelerated the need for companies to digitally transform in order to effectively operate and compete," said Purcell. "But success is not just about collecting data. Talend is taking it a step further by developing advanced solutions for greater quality and governance in data. It's an exciting time to take part in this drive toward a larger impact in the market."

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Jeff Lambert is an accomplished C-suite legal and business strategist. Most recently, he was Chief Legal Officer and Chief Corporate Development Officer for Powerschool, a cloud software and analytics provider in the education market. He also served in a variety of in-house legal roles with companies such as Active Network, Sony Electronics and Pyxis (part of Becton Dickinson). Jeff possesses a broad array of skills and experience helping lead global, public, and private equity backed software and technology services businesses valued at over $1B.

"Talend is well positioned to solve the data health and reliability challenge companies face every day," said Lambert. "We have a solid foundation in place to scale Talend and to meet this critical need of our customers. I am honored to join at an important time in the company's journey and work with its world-class team as we position Talend to achieve its next stage of growth."

