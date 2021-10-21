First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of $58.93 million compared to earnings of $52.86 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $0.37 for the same quarter a year ago.

"During the third quarter, we produced strong operating results driven by organic growth reflecting the increasing strength of our markets. The continued recovery of the Texas economy produced net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $162.95 million for the quarter and our overall credit metrics continued to improve. Additionally, customer deposits grew $111.42 million during the quarter driven by net deposit account openings of 13,774 year-to-date. We are focused on closing out 2021 with strong growth as we serve our communities across Texas. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $95.78 million compared to $89.21 million for the third quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.58 billion for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.80 billion a year ago. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.41 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the third quarter of 2020.

Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands):



PPP Loans Originated

PPP Amounts as of September 30, 2021

Number

of Loans

Amount

Number of Loans

Period-End

Amount, Net

Unamortized

Fees

Recognized

Fees During the

Quarter Ended

September 30,

2021























PPP Round 1 6,530

$ 703,450

51

$ 4,324

$ 63

$ 1,044























PPP Round 2 3,179

267,423

1,298

135,010

6,025

6,590 PPP Total 9,709

$ 970,873

1,349

$ 139,334

$ 6,088

$ 7,634

PPP loan balances declined $181.06 million from June 30, 2021 and accounted for $229.81 million in average balances for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $482.00 in the second quarter of 2021. Remaining unamortized fees continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 to 60 months.

The Company recorded no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $9.00 million for the third quarter of 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 reflected the continued improvement in overall asset quality offset by loan growth.

For the third quarter of 2021, net recoveries totaled $1.23 million compared to net charge-offs of $409 thousand for the third quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.37 million, or 1.20 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.23 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $76.04 million at September 30, 2020, or 1.44 percent of loans, or 1.66 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.75 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.31 million at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.48 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 0.81 percent at September 30, 2020. Classified loans totaled $165.77 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $202.04 million at September 30, 2020.

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 was $37.73 million compared to $38.58 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

Trust fees increased to $9.48 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $7.46 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.08 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $6.95 billion at September 30, 2020 .

Service charges on deposits increased to $5.67 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $5.01 million in the third quarter of 2020.

ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $8.64 million in the third quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.

Mortgage income was $8.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $15.23 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes.

Loan recoveries during the third quarter of 2021 totaled $1.75 million compared to $202 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $62.94 million compared to $55.59 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $37.09 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $33.65 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by increases effective March 1, 2021 from annual merit-based pay and increases in profit sharing and incentive compensation accruals during the third quarter of 2021.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.88 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 42.45 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.54 billion compared to $10.57 billion at September 30, 2020. Loans totaled $5.29 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with loans of $5.29 billion at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $557.21 million or 12.14 percent, from September 30, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $9.89 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $8.29 billion at September 30, 2020, driven by continued organic growth. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of



2021



2020

ASSETS

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Cash and due from banks $ 201,901

$ 190,061

$ 190,350

$ 211,113

$ 175,088

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

359,241



654,531



893,221



517,971



58,933

Investment securities

6,119,984



5,578,048



5,109,631



4,393,029



4,431,280

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

5,147,160



4,984,210



4,790,752



4,687,370



4,589,948

PPP loans

139,334



320,392



531,810



483,663



703,731

Total loans, held-for-investment

5,286,494



5,304,602



5,322,562



5,171,033



5,293,679



Allowance for loan losses

(63,370)



(62,138)



(62,974)



(66,534)



(76,038)

Net loans, held-for-investment



5,223,124



5,242,464



5,259,588



5,104,499



5,217,641

Loans, held-for-sale



47,721



61,802



65,405



83,969



101,055

Premises and equipment, net



147,516



147,655



142,415



142,269



141,002

Goodwill



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets



3,689



4,087



4,499



4,911



5,394

Other assets



126,601



136,954



124,297



133,258



123,778



Total assets

$ 12,543,258

$ 12,329,083

$ 12,102,887

$ 10,904,500

$ 10,567,652



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,574,405

$ 3,427,038

$ 3,350,145

$ 2,982,697

$ 2,950,407

Interest-bearing deposits



6,318,712



6,354,656



6,063,302



5,693,120



5,344,481



Total deposits



9,893,117



9,781,694



9,413,447



8,675,817



8,294,888

Borrowings



648,679



549,969



548,604



430,093



503,163

Trade date payable



174,236



189,838



381,871



14,641



53,730

Other liabilities



93,491



87,213



93,537



105,759



96,370

Shareholders' equity



1,733,735



1,720,369



1,665,428



1,678,190



1,619,501



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,543,258

$ 12,329,083

$ 12,102,887

$ 10,904,500

$ 10,567,652







































Quarter Ended





2021



2020

INCOME STATEMENTS



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Interest income

$ 97,198

$ 92,602

$ 90,610

$ 92,457

$ 91,373

Interest expense



1,416



1,653



1,786



1,920



2,163

Net interest income



95,782



90,949



88,824



90,537



89,210

Provision for credit losses



-



(1,206)



(1,997)



(8,033)



9,000

Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

95,782



92,155



90,821



98,570



80,210

Noninterest income



37,726



34,673



34,874



35,709



38,575

Noninterest expense



62,939



59,374



57,723



63,705



55,593



Net income before income taxes

70,569



67,454



67,972



70,574



63,192

Income tax expense



11,641



11,075



11,054



12,099



10,335



Net income

$ 58,928

$ 56,379

$ 56,918

$ 58,475

$ 52,857





































PER COMMON SHARE DATA































Net income - basic

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 0.41

$ 0.37

Net income - diluted



0.41



0.39



0.40



0.41



0.37

Cash dividends declared



0.15



0.15



0.13



0.13



0.13

Book value



12.17



12.08



11.70



11.80



11.40

Tangible book value



9.94



9.85



9.47



9.57



9.15

Market value



45.95



49.13



46.73



36.17



27.91

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,467,687



142,359,774



142,285,611



142,161,834



142,121,595

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,334,449



142,245,555



142,146,275



142,057,705



141,980,707

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,218,920



143,164,611



143,002,658



142,644,088



142,529,242





































PERFORMANCE RATIOS































Return on average assets



1.90 %

1.89 %

2.05 %

2.19 %

2.01 % Return on average equity



13.43



13.38



13.83



14.27



13.14

Return on average tangible equity



16.43



16.48



17.09



17.74



16.41

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.41



3.36



3.55



3.75



3.75

Efficiency ratio



45.88



45.94



45.36



49.15



42.45















































































Nine Months Ended























Sept. 30,

















INCOME STATEMENTS



2021



2020



















Interest income

$ 280,410

$ 271,671



















Interest expense



4,855



12,323



















Net interest income



275,555



259,348



















Provision for credit losses



(3,203)



27,550



















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

278,758



231,798



















Noninterest income



107,273



104,226



















Noninterest expense



180,036



164,233





















Net income before income taxes

205,995



171,791



















Income tax expense



33,770



28,233





















Net income

$ 172,225

$ 143,558























































PER COMMON SHARE DATA































Net income - basic

$ 1.21

$ 1.01



















Net income - diluted



1.20



1.01



















Cash dividends declared



0.43



0.38



















Book Value



12.17



11.40



















Tangible book value



9.94



9.15



















Market Value



45.95



27.91



















Shares outstanding - end of period

142,467,687



142,121,595



















Average outstanding shares - basic

142,242,783



142,023,930



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,183,792



142,519,448























































PERFORMANCE RATIOS































Return on average assets



1.94 %

1.91 %

















Return on average equity



13.55



12.46



















Return on average tangible equity



16.66



15.71



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.43



3.81



















Efficiency ratio





45.73



44.21





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)









































Quarter Ended













2021









2020

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Balance at beginning of period $ 62,138

$ 62,974

$ 66,534

$ 76,038

$ 68,947

Loans charged off

(1,475)



(392)



(574)



(1,339)



(853)

Loan recoveries

2,707



595



443



778



444

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

1,232



203



(131)



(561)



(409)

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-



-



-



(619)



-

Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans

-



-



-



1,678



-

Provision for loan losses

-



(1,039)



(3,429)



(10,002)



7,500

Balance at end of period $ 63,370

$ 62,138

$ 62,974

$ 66,534

$ 76,038





































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS





























Balance at beginning of period

$ 6,751

$ 6,918

$ 5,486

$ 2,309

$ 809

Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings

-



-



-



1,208



-

Provision for unfunded commitments

-



(167)



1,432



1,969



1,500

Balance at end of period

$ 6,751

$ 6,751

$ 6,918

$ 5,486

$ 2,309





































Allowance for loan losses /





























period-end loans held-for-investment

1.20 %

1.17 %

1.18 %

1.29 %

1.44 % Allowance for loan losses /





























nonperforming loans

250.92



208.45



160.00



155.61



177.99

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans





























(annualized)

(0.09)



(0.02)



0.01



0.04



0.03















































































Quarter Ended













2021









2020

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 680,263

$ 662,711

$ 646,316

$ 647,719

$ N/A

PPP



139,334



320,392



531,810



483,663



703,731

Municipal



165,847



179,356



176,949



181,325



N/A

Total Commercial



985,444



1,162,459



1,355,075



1,312,707



1,488,345





































Agriculture



98,947



95,212



90,366



94,864



93,972

Real Estate:































Construction & Development



656,530



550,928



587,928



553,959



N/A

Farm



203,064



185,288



162,046



152,237



N/A

Non-Owner Occupied CRE



674,958



673,608



650,144



617,686



N/A

Owner Occupied CRE



824,231



820,055



759,906



746,974



N/A

Residential



1,328,798



1,328,474



1,254,727



1,248,409



N/A

Total Real Estate



3,687,581



3,558,353



3,414,751



3,319,265



3,287,605

Consumer:































Auto



394,072



383,764



370,027



353,595



N/A

Non-Auto



120,450



104,814



92,343



90,602



N/A

Total Consumer



514,522



488,578



462,370



444,197



423,757







































Total loans held-for-investment $ 5,286,494

$ 5,304,602

$ 5,322,562

$ 5,171,033

$ 5,293,679





































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 53,620

$ 54,497

$ 61,866

$ 56,585

$ 66,033

Substandard

112,151



120,497



128,550



140,866



136,010

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-



Total classified loans $ 165,771

$ 174,994

$ 190,416

$ 197,451

$ 202,043





































NONPERFORMING ASSETS































Nonaccrual loans

$ 25,210

$ 29,786

$ 39,333

$ 42,619

$ 42,673

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

22



23



23



24



25

Accruing loans 90 days past due



23



-



2



113



23



Total nonperforming loans

25,255



29,809



39,358



42,756



42,721

Foreclosed assets



28



305



300



142



331



Total nonperforming assets $ 25,283

$ 30,114

$ 39,658

$ 42,898

$ 43,052





































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.48 %

0.57 %

0.75 %

0.83 %

0.81 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.20



0.24



0.33



0.39



0.41





































OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Oil and gas loans $ 96,469

$ 103,166

$ 105,261

$ 106,237

$ 118,567

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

1.87 %

2.07 %

2.20 %

2.27 %

2.58 % Classified oil and gas loans $ 10,831

$ 13,090

$ 10,079

$ 13,298

$ 26,823

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

3,058



3,986



4,759



4,774



6,800

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on oil and gas loans

(71)



59



40



24



-

* Excluding PPP loans

































































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *





























Retail loans $ 348,797

$ 326,409

$ 282,310

$ 216,244

$ 229,386

Restaurant loans

59,031



56,997



51,772



48,618



39,523

Hotel loans

60,733



71,008



71,435



71,716



63,273

Other hospitality loans

27,369



27,929



24,014



21,970



26,041

Travel loans



593



790



664



780



801



Total retail/restaurant/hospitality loans $ 496,523

$ 483,133

$ 430,195

$ 359,328

$ 359,024





































Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment

9.65 %

9.69 %

8.98 %

7.67 %

7.82 % Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans $ 34,341

$ 43,635

$ 45,214

$ 31,192

$ 28,171

Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

1,995



5,600



6,575



5,975



5,689

Net Charge-offs (recoveries) on Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

(506)



-



-



561



26

* Excluding PPP loans

































































CAPITAL RATIOS





























Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.71 %

20.04 %

20.32 %

20.79 %

20.56 % Tier 1 capital ratio

19.71



20.04



20.32



20.79



20.56

Total capital ratio

20.76



21.12



21.47



22.03



21.82

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.19



11.10



11.55



11.86



11.65

Tangible common equity ratio

11.90



11.75



12.35



12.71



12.61

Equity/Assets ratio

13.82



13.95



13.76



15.39



15.33















































































Quarter Ended













2021









2020

NONINTEREST INCOME

Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,

Trust fees $ 9,484

$ 8,692

$ 8,299

$ 7,672

$ 7,461

Service charges on deposits

5,673



4,928



4,793



5,330



5,009

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

9,793



9,853



8,677



8,376



8,644

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

8,788



8,291



9,894



11,116



15,228

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

1



5



808



23



36

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

27



1



55



87



19

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(6)



74



145



22



(2)

Interest on loan recoveries

1,746



704



382



235



202

Other noninterest income

2,220



2,125



1,821



2,848



1,978



Total noninterest income $ 37,726

$ 34,673

$ 34,874

$ 35,709

$ 38,575

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 34,460

$ 32,936

$ 32,636

$ 34,773

$ 32,104

Profit sharing expense

2,630



2,110



2,295



6,245



1,545

Net occupancy expense

3,288



3,241



3,147



3,067



3,193

Equipment expense

2,450



2,177



2,164



2,154



2,157

FDIC insurance premiums

815



766



701



663



587

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,935



3,039



2,772



2,811



2,829

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,893



3,352



2,726



2,302



2,615

Audit fees

466



430



440



407



526

Printing, stationery and supplies

432



489



325



449



615

Amortization of intangible assets

398



412



412



483



490

Advertising and public relations

1,746



1,392



1,388



1,600



797

Operational and other losses

1,087



534



287



537



621

Software amortization and expense

2,855



2,829



2,619



2,563



2,265

Other noninterest expense

6,484



5,667



5,811



5,651



5,249



Total noninterest expense $ 62,939

$ 59,374

$ 57,723

$ 63,705

$ 55,593





































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,670

$ 3,633

$ 3,547

$ 3,355

$ 3,170















































































Nine Months Ended























Sept. 30,

















NONINTEREST INCOME



2021



2020



















Trust fees $ 26,475

$ 21,859



















Service charges on deposits

15,394



15,242



















ATM, interchange and credit card fees

28,323



24,093



















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

26,973



32,756



















Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

814



3,610



















Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

83



72



















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

213



90



















Interest on loan recoveries

2,832



621



















Other noninterest income



6,166



5,883





















Total noninterest income $ 107,273

$ 104,226























































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 100,032

$ 89,610



















Profit sharing expense

7,035



4,495



















Net occupancy expense

9,676



9,321



















Equipment expense



6,791



6,242



















FDIC insurance premiums



2,282



1,095



















ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

8,746



8,424



















Legal, tax and professional fees



8,971



8,467



















Audit fees

1,336



1,676



















Printing, stationery and supplies



1,246



1,714



















Amortization of intangible assets



1,222



1,507



















Advertising and public relations



4,526



3,003



















Operational and other losses



1,908



1,925



















Software amortization and expense

8,303



6,299



















Other noninterest expense



17,962



20,455





















Total noninterest expense $ 180,036

$ 164,233























































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 10,850

$ 7,905





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





































































































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Sept. 30, 2021





June 30, 2021







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 1,554

$ 2



0.51 %





$ 3,049

$ 4



0.54 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

612,551



236



0.15









796,835



211



0.11

Taxable securities



3,081,215



12,122



1.57









2,656,211



11,449



1.72

Tax exempt securities



2,542,606



17,701



2.78









2,461,924



17,410



2.83

Loans



5,337,807



70,807



5.26









5,383,781



67,161



5.00

Total interest-earning assets



11,575,733

$ 100,868



3.46 %







11,301,800

$ 96,235



3.42 % Noninterest-earning assets



705,099





















692,282















Total assets

$ 12,280,832



















$ 11,994,082





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits

$ 6,346,267

$ 1,340



0.08 %





$ 6,229,991

$ 1,560



0.10 % Borrowings



599,934



76



0.05









527,669



93



0.07

Total interest-bearing liabilities



6,946,201

$ 1,416



0.08 %







6,757,660

$ 1,653



0.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,490,685





















3,439,683













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 103,446





















106,994













Shareholders' equity



1,740,500





















1,689,745















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,280,832



















$ 11,994,082





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 99,452



3.41 %











$ 94,582



3.36 %





















































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2021





Dec. 31, 2020







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 1,942

$ 3



0.58 %





$ -

$ -



- % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

637,129



159



0.10









195,637



50



0.10

Taxable securities



2,251,419



10,264



1.82









2,086,419



10,708



2.05

Tax exempt securities



2,368,615



16,979



2.87









2,318,912



16,733



2.89

Loans



5,296,149



66,753



5.11









5,356,229



68,321



5.07

Total interest-earning assets



10,555,254

$ 94,158



3.62 %







9,957,197

$ 95,812



3.83 % Noninterest-earning assets



700,550





















674,229















Total assets

$ 11,255,804



















$ 10,631,426





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits

$ 5,916,237

$ 1,696



0.12 %





$ 5,479,873

$ 1,826



0.13 % Borrowings



456,620



91



0.08









428,117



94



0.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities



6,372,857

$ 1,787



0.11 %







5,907,990

$ 1,920



0.13 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,114,656





















2,987,572













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 99,581





















106,065













Shareholders' equity



1,668,710





















1,629,799















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,255,804



















$ 10,631,426





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 92,371



3.55 %











$ 93,892



3.75 %





















































Three Months Ended





























Sept. 30, 2020































Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /

































Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 2,009

$ 3



0.51 %























Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

223,104



59



0.10

























Taxable securities



2,187,547



12,063



2.21

























Tax exempt securities



2,058,032



15,737



3.06

























Loans



5,334,174



66,681



4.97

























Total interest-earning assets



9,804,866

$ 94,543



3.84 %























Noninterest-earning assets



671,374







































Total assets

$ 10,476,240





















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits

$ 5,270,600

$ 2,064



0.16 %























Borrowings



482,555



99



0.08

























Total interest-bearing liabilities



5,753,155

$ 2,163



0.15 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,016,700





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 106,295





































Shareholders' equity



1,600,090







































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,476,240





















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 92,380



3.75 %





























































































































Nine Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





Sept. 30, 2021





Sept. 30, 2020







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$ 2,181

$ 9



0.55 %





$ 1,854

$ 14



0.99 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

682,082



606



0.12









267,850



889



0.44

Taxable securities



2,665,988



33,834



1.69









2,283,064



40,748



2.38

Tax exempt securities



2,458,352



52,090



2.83









1,736,250



41,670



3.20

Loans



5,339,398



204,721



5.13









5,084,136



196,255



5.16

Total interest-earning assets



11,148,001

$ 291,260



3.49 %







9,373,154

$ 279,576



3.98 % Noninterest-earning assets



699,326





















673,325















Total assets

$ 11,847,327



















$ 10,046,479





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits

$ 6,165,740

$ 4,595



0.10 %





$ 5,104,096

$ 11,293



0.30 % Borrowings



528,599



260



0.07









606,291



1,030



0.23

Total interest-bearing liabilities



6,694,339

$ 4,855



0.10 %







5,710,387

$ 12,323



0.29 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,349,719





















2,714,173













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 103,354





















82,670













Shareholders' equity



1,699,915





















1,539,249















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,847,327



















$ 10,046,479





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 286,405



3.43 %











$ 267,253



3.81 %

