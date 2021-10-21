Farmmi Showcases Extensive Product Line and Cultivates Sales at Major Conference

LISHUI, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that one of its subsidiaries, Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd., showcased its extensive product line and cultivated sales at a major conference from October 23-25, 2021 held at the Jiangsu Baima Agricultural International Expo Center. The conference was sponsored by the Circulation Industry Promotion Center of the Ministry of Commerce, and undertaken by the People's Government of Lishui District, Nanjing, and co-organized by the China Agricultural Machinery Circulation Association, the China Vegetable Circulation Association, and the National Agricultural and Commercial Internet Industry Alliance The Rural Revitalization Production and Marketing Matchmaking Conference.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are proud to have been featured at this major event given our market position and strong support for both economic development in Lishui and growth of the broader agriculture sector. The conference served as an excellent platform for us to engage with customers and supply chain partners as we continue to cultivate sales opportunities. There has been a lot of interest in the expanded business strategy we outlined last month and interest in working with Farmmi as we actively pursue greater opportunities for revenue and profit growth. The strong platform and brands we have built give us an advantage that we believe is scalable for the company and investors."

The theme of this year's conference was "Brand Leading, Circular Interconnection, and Rural Revitalization." Farmmi was invited to showcase its extensive product line given its prominent role in the production, promotion and sale of agricultural products, and its successful track record in establishing brands that resonate with consumers. Farmmi's subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd. showcased dozens of edible fungi products, including its popular gift box displays. The Company also promoted new products, including instant edible fungi, which received an enthusiastic response.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China and the size of the worldwide mushroom market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

